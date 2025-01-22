BREAKING: Gunmen Dare Soludo, Abduct Medical Doctor in Anambra, Days After Launch of Operation Udo Ga-Achị

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have kidnapped a medical doctor working with the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State.

This is coming barely 72 hours after the launch of the newly-created security force, Agụnechemba (popularly known Operation Udo Ga-Achị) in the state by Governor Chukwuma Soludo, as part of his administration’s move to combat crimes, and restore a lasting peace and security in the state.

The victim, a neurosurgeon, identified as Dr. Collinus Onuigbo was said to have been kidnapped in the late hours of Tuesday.

According to source, was kidnapped in front of his residence, few meters away from the Teaching Hospital. The source further revealed that the victim’s family members have remained restless and gripped by tension since after the incident, and have been making frantic efforts to secure his safe release.

When this reporter, Izunna Okafor, contacted him, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident, adding that the Command, working with clues, has already mobilized its men for the possible rescue of the victim.

“Yes, I’m aware of the kidnap. We have already mobilized for the rescue of the doctor. The commissioner, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam has given orders for this, and men of the Command are already on the matter, working with clues, to rescue him,” SP Ikenga said.