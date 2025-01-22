8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Police Inspector Found Dead In Abuja Hotel After 2 Rounds S3x With Girl He Met Online

Crime
PPolice Inspector Found Dead In Abuja Hotel After 2 Rounds S3x With Girl He Met Online
Police logo

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

A Police Inspector, Lawal Ibrahim, from the Kwali Division, was found deasd at the Palasa Guest Inn in Gwagwalada after allegedly engaging in a s3xual encounter with a woman he had met online.

The incident occurred when Ibrahim checked into the hotel with Maryam Abba, whom he had invited from Dutse, Jigawa State.

According to eyewitnesses, the two had a s3xual encounter in the night, followed by another round of sex early in the morning.

However, after the second round, Maryam reportedly noticed that Ibrahim’s breathing became erratic, and he stopped responding.

She reportedly sprinkled water on him in an attempt to revive him, but he remained unresponsive.

READ ALSO  Tragic Weekend in Niger State as 70 Burned While Scooping Petrol from Crashed Tanker

The woman then raised the alarm and alerted the hotel manager, Danlami Palasa, who contacted the police.

The Police arrived at the scene and found Ibrahim’s lifelesss body in the hotel room.

The officer was later taken to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, where doctors confirmed his death. His body was deposited in the hospital’s mortuary.

Items found in the hotel room included a watermelon, Ibrahim’s phone charger, and his police identity card.

An anonymous police officer at the Gwagwalada division confirmed the incident, stating that Maryam was arrested and the investigation was underway.

The Spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, SP Adeh Josephine, could not be reached for comments.

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Claims of Release of Criminal Records and Fake Certificates of Nigeria’s President by US Agencies under President Trump Spark Controversy
Next article
Orsu Massacre: OYC condemns act …Calls on Uzodimma, Soludo, Mba, others to prioritize security

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Obi, Others Attend Burial of Priest Killed by Gunmen in Anambra, Bemoan “Alarming Insecurity”

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.