Police Inspector Found Dead In Abuja Hotel After 2 Rounds S3x With Girl He Met Online

A Police Inspector, Lawal Ibrahim, from the Kwali Division, was found deasd at the Palasa Guest Inn in Gwagwalada after allegedly engaging in a s3xual encounter with a woman he had met online.

The incident occurred when Ibrahim checked into the hotel with Maryam Abba, whom he had invited from Dutse, Jigawa State.

According to eyewitnesses, the two had a s3xual encounter in the night, followed by another round of sex early in the morning.

However, after the second round, Maryam reportedly noticed that Ibrahim’s breathing became erratic, and he stopped responding.

She reportedly sprinkled water on him in an attempt to revive him, but he remained unresponsive.

The woman then raised the alarm and alerted the hotel manager, Danlami Palasa, who contacted the police.

The Police arrived at the scene and found Ibrahim’s lifelesss body in the hotel room.

The officer was later taken to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, where doctors confirmed his death. His body was deposited in the hospital’s mortuary.

Items found in the hotel room included a watermelon, Ibrahim’s phone charger, and his police identity card.

An anonymous police officer at the Gwagwalada division confirmed the incident, stating that Maryam was arrested and the investigation was underway.

The Spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, SP Adeh Josephine, could not be reached for comments.