Bandits Were Two Kilometres Away From Where I Lodged – Governor Makinde Raises Alarm Over Influx Of Terrorists Into Oyo State

Seyi Makinde’s Desperate Presidential Gamble Built on Inflated Self Evaluation - By Adisa Atolagbe

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has raised the alarm that bandits from the Northwest are fleeing to the southern state.

According to him, the development is due to a continued military onslaught in the Northwestern region which has forced the bandits to flee to Ibadan, the state capital.

He made this assertion at the 2025 annual inter-faith service for workers held in Agodi area of Ibadan, the state capital.

Makinde, however, vowed to smoke out the fleeing bandits and deal with them.

He said: “The year 2024 was challenging, particularly in terms of safety and security.

“We had incidents of fire outbreaks, armed robberies, and kidnappings. However, in 2025, we will redouble our efforts to address these issues.”

“During a security briefing this morning, I learned that some bad elements from the North-West are relocating here due to military heat in their zones. But we will find and deal with them.”

“During my birthday retreat, bandits had camped less than two kilometres from where I was staying.”

“This underscores the seriousness of the situation.”

The governor urged residents and traditional rulers to report any suspicious movements.

“To our traditional rulers, who are custodians of your domains, and to all residents, this is no joke. If you see suspicious movements, report them immediately.”

“For us in Oyo, bandits will have no foothold. I will not sleep until every inch of this state is safe,” Makinde noted.

Nigerian states especially in the Northern region are battling from activities of bandits and terrorists, a situation that has usually led to deaths, kidnappings, destructions and destabilisation of states.

