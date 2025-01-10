Obiejesi Insists On Continuing His Empowerment As 21 Victims Of Stamped Are Laid To Rest

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The Chairman of Obi Jackson foundation Chief Earnest Obiejesi has stated that he would continue to assist his people with his foundation irrespective of the incident that occurred last month.

Obiejesi who stated this during the funeral of the twenty one persons that died in the stampede stated that the program had been on in the last fifteen years adding that this is part of his contributions towards bettering the lives of his kit and kin.

It was estimated that the ugly incident that occured on the 21st December, 2024 claimed 21 lives and others sustained various degrees of injury in the stampede caused by the distribution of rice organised by a son of the town and philanthropist, Chief Earnest Obiejesi, also known as Obi Jackson.

Delivery his sermon at St. Mary’s School Field Okija, venue of the Church service, the Bishop of Ihiala Diocese of Anglican Communion, Rt. Ralph Okafor, while consoling with the families of the victims, urged the people to accept what has happened as a will of Almighty God.

He urged the people to pray against any reoccurrence of the tragedy in the community.

He also appeal to the Philanthropist not to allow the incident discouraged him from his continues service to humanity.

Continuing the Philanthropist, Chief Obiejesi, on his condolences speech, promised to continue to support the families of the victims.

“I have been providing this kind gesture for the past 15 years without such incident. I and my foundation will continue to empowered the vulnerable families of Okija Kingdom.

Chief Obiejesi, while commending the Traditional ruler of the town, Igwe Emeka Nnamdi Okezie, for ensuring a peaceful service, described the stampede as the baddest incident his foundation will ever witnessed since its inception.

In their unanimous reactions amidst tears, the families of the victims, pray God to grand their departed ones enternal rest.