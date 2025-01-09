N1.3trn: Apprehension Envelopes Delta Over Arrest Of Govt Officials

There is apprehension among Delta State elected and appointed officials who served in the administration of ex-Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

The apprehension may not be unconnected with the ongoing investigation into the alleged diversion of N1.3 trillion state funds by the ex-Governor by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The National Bureau of Statistics reported that the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) shared funds among the oil-rich states, especially Delta state, which petitioners said could not be accounted for.

In the petition, especially from Elder Statesman Edwin Clark, Okowa was alleged to have used his office as governor to loot and acquire assets amounting to N1.3 trillion. Some assets are said to be shares in UTM Floating Liquefied Natural Gas Company, among other investments in the oil sector.

The commission quizzed the Delta State Accountant General, Mrs Joy Enwa, and Ekeruche, the former Director of Finance and Administration (DFA), Government House, Asaba, twice.

While the dust over their arrest, detention and release by the EFCC were yet to settle down, the commission has again invited alongside a former Permanent Secretary with the clause that the invitation or arrest shall continue until all those implicated are interrogated.

The commission had arrested and detained the Permanent Secretary over the alleged withdrawal of N87 billion from government coffers on Okowa’s directives and the alleged diversion of funds said to be part of the 13 per cent derivation fund earmarked for Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC).

Some politicians and appointed officers who have yet to go underground and have worked with the ex-governor who spoke anonymously said they worked with directives from the governor, ready to reveal what they know and not prepared to carry anybody’s cross.

“Some of us are restless. Those who have questions to answer are those who worked with DESOPADEC. That is the basics of the petition. But if they come for us, we say what we know,” the politician assured.

Enwa, who was said to have implicated others, initially vowed to keep a sealed mouth. Still, Leant has an open can of worms for those involved in the looting, giving an avenue for EFCC to keep inviting others to be connected to the money.

Enwa and others have been reporting to the EFCC office in Port Harcourt, Rivers, and Lagos state offices for more questioning on the alleged diversion of N1.3 trillion in state funds and other funds.

The EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, confirmed Okowa’s and others’ arrest and detention at the anti-graft agency’s offices.

He said while some were released with strict conditions last December and this month, especially Okowa, whose international passport was seized, one was released this week with the caveat that they report to the commission for further questioning.