8.4 C
New York
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Nigeria’s National Debt Hits ₦142 Trillion under APC as Debt Burden Grows

National
Nigeria’s National Debt Hits ₦142 Trillion under APC as Debt Burden Grows
APC logo

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

 

By: Daure David

Nigeria’s national debt has surged to a staggering ₦142.3 trillion as of September 30, 2024, marking a 5.97% increase (₦8.02 trillion) from the ₦134.3 trillion recorded in June 2024, according to the latest data from the Debt Management Office (DMO).

The breakdown reveals that Nigeria’s external debt obligations now total ₦68.89 trillion, while domestic borrowings stand at ₦73.4 trillion. In dollar terms, the total public debt saw a modest increase of 0.29%, rising from $42.90 billion in June to $43.03 billion by the end of September. However, the naira value of external debt experienced a significant jump of 9.22%, from ₦63.07 trillion to ₦68.89 trillion during the same period.

READ ALSO  Bola Tinubu Forces Ex-President Buhari To Take Witness Stand In Paris Court Over $6 Billion Mambilla Power Contract Fraud

On the other hand, domestic debt grew by 3.10% in naira terms, increasing from ₦71.22 trillion to ₦73.43 trillion. In dollar terms, however, domestic debt decreased by 5.34%, from $48.45 billion to $45.87 billion.

The federal government is responsible for the majority of the domestic debt, which rose from ₦66.96 trillion in June to ₦69.22 trillion in September. Meanwhile, the debt owed by states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) saw a slight decline, decreasing from ₦4.27 trillion to ₦4.21 trillion.

This massive increase in the country’s debt raises concerns about the economic future of Africa’s largest economy. Analysts have warned that the growing debt burden could lead to more financial strain on Nigeria’s already stretched public finances.

READ ALSO  Buhari’s Paris Trip Sparks Controversy Amid $2.3 Billion Arbitration Case

With each Nigerian now owing an average of ₦700,000 in national debt, the question remains whether the government can find a sustainable path to managing this mounting financial pressure while fostering economic growth and development.

The DMO’s report signals a need for urgent policy responses, as the nation grapples with the dual challenge of servicing its growing debt while addressing other critical economic and social issues.

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Governor Bala Mohammed Empowers Youths with Equipment and Cash to Kickstart Modern Beekeeping Farming
Next article
21 Corps Members to Repeat Service Year in Gombe State – NYSC

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Nigerians Express Frustration Over Hike in Hajj Fares Amidst APC's Controversial Rule

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.