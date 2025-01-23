Nigeria To Build Aircraft Locally As FG Unveils Bold Aviation Revolution

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The Federal Government has unveiled an ambitious plan to establish an aircraft manufacturing company in Nigeria, marking a historic step forward for the nation’s aviation industry, Our correspondent gathered.

Speaking at the inauguration of XeJet’s Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility and flight support center in Abuja, Festus Keyamo, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, announced the groundbreaking initiative.

Keyamo described the plan as a game-changer for Nigeria’s aviation sector, aimed at empowering local operators and positioning the country as a regional hub for world-class aviation services.

“Since taking office, we’ve prioritized attracting MRO facilities to Nigeria, just like in other parts of the world. After searching far and wide for investors, we realized the solution was right here at home,” Keyamo said.