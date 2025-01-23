Kuwait Ministry of Interior Nabs Nigerian Gang Behind Armed Robbery at Currency Exchange Office

By: Daure David

The Ministry of Interior has successfully arrested a gang of Nigerian nationals responsible for an armed robbery at a currency exchange office in the Al-Mahboula area, which saw the thieves make off with approximately KD 4,600 (USD 16,500) in foreign currencies.

The brazen heist, carried out by the well-organized gang, was a premeditated crime. According to the Ministry’s press release, the suspects had been monitoring the currency exchange office from the rooftops of nearby buildings for an extended period. To evade identification, the robbers also employed a clever tactic of covering the license plates of their getaway vehicle with metal plates.

Following a series of investigations, authorities were able to locate one of the suspects, who cooperated with detectives and provided critical information about the operation. The suspect led authorities to his partner, who was arrested in the Aswaq Al-Qurain area.

Upon searching the second suspect’s residence, law enforcement officials discovered the stolen cash, along with a bag of methamphetamine, indicating possible involvement in further illicit activities.

The two men were arrested and have been referred to public prosecution for legal action. The Ministry of Interior has praised the swift response of its detectives, highlighting the success of their efforts in apprehending the criminals and securing the stolen funds.

This incident underscores the continued vigilance of Kuwait’s law enforcement agencies in addressing organized crime and ensuring public safety.