8.4 C
New York
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Search
Subscribe

Kuwait Ministry of Interior Nabs Nigerian Gang Behind Armed Robbery at Currency Exchange Office

World News

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

 

By: Daure David

The Ministry of Interior has successfully arrested a gang of Nigerian nationals responsible for an armed robbery at a currency exchange office in the Al-Mahboula area, which saw the thieves make off with approximately KD 4,600 (USD 16,500) in foreign currencies.

The brazen heist, carried out by the well-organized gang, was a premeditated crime. According to the Ministry’s press release, the suspects had been monitoring the currency exchange office from the rooftops of nearby buildings for an extended period. To evade identification, the robbers also employed a clever tactic of covering the license plates of their getaway vehicle with metal plates.

READ ALSO  3 Children Turn Orphans, As Man Stabs Wife to Death, Drinks Rat Poison

Following a series of investigations, authorities were able to locate one of the suspects, who cooperated with detectives and provided critical information about the operation. The suspect led authorities to his partner, who was arrested in the Aswaq Al-Qurain area.

Upon searching the second suspect’s residence, law enforcement officials discovered the stolen cash, along with a bag of methamphetamine, indicating possible involvement in further illicit activities.

The two men were arrested and have been referred to public prosecution for legal action. The Ministry of Interior has praised the swift response of its detectives, highlighting the success of their efforts in apprehending the criminals and securing the stolen funds.

READ ALSO  BREAKING: Trump Sworn-in as 47th US President, Declares “Golden Age”

This incident underscores the continued vigilance of Kuwait’s law enforcement agencies in addressing organized crime and ensuring public safety.

- Advertisement -

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
APC National Chairman Ganduje Caught in Leaked Audio Plotting Political Maneuvering Ahead of 2027 Election
Next article
Nigeria, Global Leaders Push for $29 Trillion African Economy by 2050 at WEF Forum

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  US to Withdraw from World Health Organization Under Executive Order by Donald Trump

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.