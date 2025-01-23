How Police Arrested Trader For Assaulting 13-Year-Old House Help

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Police in Imo State have arrested a 35-year-old businesswoman, Edith Nwachukwu, for assaulting her 13-year-old house help, Kelechi Ejieke.

The arrest was made on Tuesday evening by officers from the Owerri Urban Divisional Police Headquarters after the minor was rescued at the popular Relief Market in Owerri, the state capital.

According to the founder of Stand for Humanity Foundation, Chidiebube Okeoma, who was present at the police station, the suspect, now in custody, accused the minor of stealing her money.

Okeoma, along with some traders, alerted the police, who rescued the minor and arrested the suspect.

According to Okeoma, some traders intervened and forcefully freed the child from the businesswoman, who had already injured her and was reportedly ordering an additional ten canes to continue the assault.

Okeoma said, “Men of the Owerri Urban Divisional Police headquarters have arrested the woman and the minor rescued. The child was taken to a hospital in Owerri as the injury was severe. The suspect was detained.

“When I was informed, I quickly alerted the DPO. Thanks to some traders who rescued the minor and also involved the police. At the police station, the woman who later pleaded for mercy and said her house help stole her money, an allegation the girl denied.

“She said she was angry; that was why she battered the minor. The girl said she is from Amaeke Adam in Abia state.

“Our organisation, Stand For Humanity Foundation, is interested in this matter and we will ensure justice is served to further it serves as a deterrent to people who dehumanise children. Child battering is a crime. We will continue to push until people stop it.”

The spokesperson for the state police, Henry Okoye, stated that the Police Commissioner, Aboki Danjuma, maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward child abuse and all forms of criminal activity.

Okoye also confirmed that an investigation into the incident has been initiated by the state police.