Insecurity: Omambala youths give Soludo, supporters 7-day ultimatum to tender apology to Fr. Ebube Muonso

Omambala Youths Association, OYA, umbrella body of youths in the old Anambra Local Government Area of Anambra State comprising Oyi, Anambra East, Anambra West and Ayamwlum council areas has called on Governor Charles Soludo to cause his aides and supporters, who used what they described as inflammatory, defaming and demeaning words against the Spiritual Director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry (Uke), Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma, aka Fr. Ebube Muonso, to withdraw such comments within seven working days.

Those mentioned by the group as major attackers of Fr. Obimma included Ejimofor Opara, the National Publicity Secretary of APGA, who according to the group, described the priest as a hypocrite; Commissioner for Information in the state, Law Mefor, who the group said described Fr. Obimma as a pretender; coordinator of APGA media forum, Chinedu Obigwe, who the group said described Fr. Ebube Muonso as voice of the opposition political parties; as well as Mr. Osita Obi, a self-styled activist, who the group said gave the priest 14 days ultimatum to apologise to Soludo.

In a resolution statement after an ’emergency crucial meeting’ in Otuocha, Anambra East LGA headquarters, on Sunday, the group berated Soludo’s stance on Fr. Ebube Muonso’s warning about insecurity in Anambra State, and expressed disappointment that instead of attacking worsening cases of insecurity as observed by Fr. Ebube Muonso, the governor and his supporters were busy directing their attacks on the Catholic priest.

Describing words used by Soludo’s supporters against Fr. Ebube Muonso as defaming, the group requested the governor to cause his aides and supporters to openly withdraw such words within seven working days, failing which the youths of Omambala might be forced to withdraw their support for the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA and the governor’s administration with 2025 Anambra state gubernatorial election fast approaching.

The statement reads, “As a youth organization, we’ve carefully followed the ongoing disagreement between our son and brother, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma (Fr. Ebube Muonso), and our governor, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo”.

“Just as any other person resident in Anambra State, Omambala youths have been following the worsening dimensions of insecurity in Anambra, as observed by Fr. Ebube Muonso in his warning message”.

“In the month of December, 2024 alone, several prominent individuals in Anambra were kidnapped, and some killed. For instance, on December 24, 2024, a lawmaker representing Onitsha North 1 state constituency in Anambra assembly, Hon. Justus Azuka, was kidnapped, and many are already suggesting that he is dead. On December 26, 2024, a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Nnewi, Fr. Tobias Okonkwo, was brutally murdered in Ihiala area of the state by unknown gunmen”.

“The next day, being December 27, 2024, three principal staff of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturering Company were kidnapped in Nnewi area of the state, and till date, they have not been released”.

“Earlier on December 7, 2024, a retired Anglican Archbishop, Prof. Godwin Okpala, was kidnapped alongside his personal driver within Umuchu area of the state. Also, within the same period, another Catholic priest, Fr. Nonso, was kindnaped, and Fr. Ebube Muonso, according to him, had to pay sum of N1 million naira to police to track the kidnappers, and rescue the victim. This is just a few among similar occurences in Anambra”.

“We’re, therefore, disappointed that instead of accepting the message from the pulpit with the maturity of a leader, and attacking insecurity with the swiftness it deserves, the governor rather deployed his ‘attack dogs’ to go after the Catholic priest. This does not go down well with youths of Omambala area; and we believe that other people resident in Anambra, who witness daily occurrence of kidnapping and violent crimes, will share similar sentiment”.

“No leader who has the interest of his people at heart will attack anybody who offer him constructive criticism. As citizens of the state, we’re unhappy about worsening insecurity in our state. We’re worried that efforts of different security agencies operating in the state are not enough to tame the tide. We’re also unhappy that our governor, upon whose shoulder the security of lives and property rest, is always indisposed to accept that such problem exists”.

“Therefore, if within seven days the governor failed to cause those mentioned to retract their comments on this matter; and if within 7 days the governor failed to show visible commitment towards the protection of lives and property of Ndi Anambra, Omambala Youths Association will be forced to withdraw its support for APGA and the Soludo’s administration”.

“As for the so-called convener of ‘Recover Nigeria Project,’ Osita Obi, if all he knew about activism of ‘recovering Nigeria’ were to sing praises to underperforming political leaders, he must be a disappointment. Pretenders like Osita Obi, who refuses to tell the truth, are people to apologise to Ndi Anambra, not people that tell the truth”.