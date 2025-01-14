8.4 C
Anxiety In Anambra South As 357 Delegates Decide Fate Of Six Aspirants; Soludo Dismisses Imposition Of Candidate

Politics
Soludo Dismisses Rift With Obi Of Onitsha.
Soludo

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

There is growing anxiety in Anambra South Senatorial District chapter of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA ahead of the conduct of the party primary election in the area.

Deepening the anxiety is the dismissal of Gov Charles Soludo for an anointed candidate which according to the governor is totally undemocratic against the internal democracy of the party.

Meanwhile a total of 357 three man delegates would be voting at the said primary election in the seven local government areas of the District which has six aspirants in the justle for the ticket of the party.

Though a date for the primary election has not been fixed the governor has chosen to steer clear from supporting any of the aspirants which according to the National Publicity Secretary of APGA Mazi Ejimofor Opara stated that Gov Charles Soludo had no preferred candidate.

“There should not be any anxiety at this point because we are all party members and APGA as party is one family and Mr Governor has ordered for a level playground for all the aspirants for a healthy contest in this primary election ” he said.

A breakdown of the aspirants shows that Chief Ebuka Onunkwo is from Ekwusigo local government area, Jude Emecheta Ekwusigo local government area while Patrick Ubajaka, Akai Egwuonwu and Emma Nwachukwu are of Nnewi North and South local government areas as well as Paschal Agbodike if from Ihiala local government area.

Meanwhile intensed horse trading has commenced as all aspirants are currently jostling for votes from Aguata , Orumba North and Orumba South Council Areas against the power sharing arrangements that Gov Charles Soludo is from the the Old Aguata political block of the three local government areas.

Meanwhile the state Chairman of APGA Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye has urged the six aspirants to see the contest as a family thing adding that the party remains one house.

“It is imperative to state that this contest is not a do or due affair but a drive towards showcasing that our great party is on the ground which would be a test case for the 2025 gubernatorial election in Anambra state” he said.

