Gunmen Kidnap Two Catholic Sisters Returning from Meeting in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Police have launched an intensive search as yet-to-be-identified gunmen have kidnapped two reverend sisters of Catholic church in Anambra State.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen over the week. He said the incident occured in the evening of Tuesday, January 7, 2025, along the Ufuma Road, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the reverend sisters were returning from a Vocational service meeting in Ogboji.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, alongside the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations visited the scene for a spot assessment and stated that the command is already working with some clues for the possible arrest of the suspects and rescue of the victims

“Further details shall be communicated, please,” the statement partly.