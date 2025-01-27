Katsina First Lady Confirms Sprayed Dollars At Wedding Were Fake Currency

8.4 C
N/West
By: Daure David

 

The First Lady of Katsina State, Hajiya Fatima Dikko Radda, has confirmed that the dollar bills seen being sprayed at a recent wedding ceremony were not real currency. She made the clarification herself on her social media account following public outcry and widespread speculation regarding the nature of the money.

 

The dollars, which had caused a stir at the wedding of Abduljabar and Bilkisu, were initially thought to be actual U.S. currency. However, Hajiya Fatima explained that the notes were novelty bills designed specifically for the event. The fake dollars bore the images of the bride and groom along with the inscription “Abduljabar Wed Bilkisu,” intended purely as a decorative element to add flair to the celebration.

Reports from those close to the wedding confirmed that the money was never meant to deceive but was instead part of a ceremonial tradition to celebrate the occasion in an extravagant manner. Despite this, the confusion over the nature of the bills led to rumors suggesting that the First Lady had sprayed real dollars during the event, a claim that has since been debunked.

 

In a post on her social media handle, Hajiya Fatima assured the public that the money was fake, urging everyone to disregard the allegations of her involvement in spraying real dollars. The post has helped clarify the situation and put to rest the misinformation circulating about the event.

At the time of this report, attempts to contact Katsina State Government officials or aides to the First Lady for further comments were unsuccessful. Nevertheless, the clarification serves to clear any misunderstandings and reassure the public that the controversy over the wedding dollars has been resolved.

 

This incident highlights the importance of verifying information before drawing conclusions, especially in today’s age of rapid social media dissemination.

