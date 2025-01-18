8.4 C
JAPA: Reactions, As UK Woman Relocates Down to Nigeria with Her Children, Reveals Why (Video)

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In an action that has been popularly described as strange by, an Oyinbo woman leaves Nigerians stunned as she relocates from England to Nigeria while stating unbelievable reasons for making the decision.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the Oyinbo woman who is also a TikTok user with the name @oyinbo.Olonje, left Nigerians astonished after documenting her bold decision to relocate from the United Kingdom to Nigeria.

The video, which sparked a chain of reactions and counter-reactions on social media, captures her as she shared highlights of her journey, including her new home in Nigeria, adapting to farm life, and switching to solar energy to tackle the country’s electricity challenges.

"Wow, what a ride it's adapting to farm life, and switching to solar energy to tackle the country's electricity challenges.

“Wow, what a ride it’s been! Intense, challenging, yet so rewarding. Every step of the way, God has shown us His grace🙏,” she wrote in the video caption.

The video also featured the Oyibo woman’s two children adjusting to their new lifestyle, further sparking mixed reactions among netizens.

While many Nigerians expressed shock and curiosity, given the japa trend of migration to the UK, the woman explained her decision in the comments.

“Can you imagine waking up in the morning with literally no bills to pay at all?” she wrote, hinting at the financial freedom she enjoys in Nigeria.

The migrant also lauded Nigerians and their hospitality nature while addressing a fan who assured her of zero racism.

“Yes most of Nigerians 💗💗 Very hospitable people!” she responded.

Watch the video below:

