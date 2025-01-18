End of the Road for Gunmen, As Soludo Unveils New Security Force in Anambra, Signs Homeland Security Law

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a historic day in Anambra State on Saturday, January 18, 2025, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo launched a groundbreaking security initiative codenamed “Operation Udo Ga-Achi” (Operation Peace Shall Prevail), as part of his administration’s significant move to combat crime, and restore a lasting peace and security in the state.

The event, which held at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Awka the state capital, attracted all the security chiefs in the state, community leaders, religious leaders, among other relevant stakeholders and top government functionaries, including the Deputy Governor, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim; the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze; the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Chukwuma Okoye; the Special Adviser on Security to Governor Soludo, Air Vice-Marshal Ben Chiobi (Rtd.), among many others.

The historic and tripartite occasion also featured the Governor signing into law the newly-passed Homeland Security Law 2025 (codenamed the Agụnechemba Law); as well as inaugurating the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council.

In his address at the event, Governor Soludo, who commemorated two years and ten months in office the previous day, highlighted the centrality of security, law, and order to his administration’s vision of a livable and prosperous Anambra. He described the new security measures as pivotal in cementing the state’s remarkable progress across all sectors.

“Despite the unique challenges of lucrative criminality adorned with deceptive ideology and propaganda, we are determined to fight criminality and ensure that Anambra becomes the safest state in Nigeria,” Soludo asserted.

He also emphasized that the comprehensive strategy involves a blend of kinetic and non-kinetic approaches, incorporating technological advancements, federal security support, and active citizen participation.

The Governor provided a historical context to the state’s security challenges, citing the rise of criminal activities under the guise of separatist agitation. He recalled the worrisome security situation that existed prior to the 2021 governorship election in the state, and also recounted the grim realities that greeted his administration upon assuming office in March 2022, including eight local governments being under the control of armed hoodlums, who also caused many destructions to lives and property in the state. He also recounted how, through a series of decisive measures, his government reclaimed the areas within a year.

However, the Governor acknowledged the resurgence of some criminal elements and the complexities of their operations, including kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery, drug trafficking, cultism, and criminal idolatry. He also condemned what he described as the warped ideologies and values that celebrate ill-gotten wealth without questioning its source, lamenting the societal tolerance for such criminality, as part of the factors fueling insecurity in the state and the society at large.

“With a culture that celebrates wealth without work and does not ask people for their source of livelihood, even kidnappers and drug barons are also celebrated,” he decried.

Recounting some of the numerous kidnapping incidents that have been recorded in the state, including that of his father who was kidnapped in 2009 at the age of 78; Governor Soludo highlighted the immense financial toll of ransom payments in Nigeria, referencing the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) report that over N2.2 trillion was paid as ransom in 2024, with unreported figures estimated to quintuple that amount.

The Anambra Homeland Security Law 2025, he explained, provides a robust legal framework for addressing these multifaceted challenges. The Governor emphasized that the law establishes a restructured vigilante architecture — “Agụnechemba” —to complement federal security forces and also mandates community participation in security governance, as, according to him, most insecurity issues are local and require grassroots involvement.

“…Today, we launch a Special intervention force code named: “Operation Udo Ga-Achị” which translates to Operation Peace Shall Prevail.

“…This special force will have some 2,000 personnel — police, army, navy, civil defence, DSS, Agụnechemba, plus other ‘special forces’,” he declared.

To further bolster the state’s new security apparatus, Governor Soludo also announced the unveiling of a 200-vehicle fleet customized for security operations, and announced plans to deploy advanced technologies, including AI-powered surveillance cameras and a state-of-the-art tracking system. The state’s call center, equipped with toll-free emergency lines of 5111, 08002200008, and 112, he said, will also enhance communication and rapid response.

Furthermore, the Governor introduced a bounty system to incentivize whistleblowers, offering rewards of up to N5 million for credible information leading to the arrest of criminals. Additionally, he pledged that local governments among the high-crime areas that record zero violent crimes within a month will receive N10 million bonuses, as part of a reward system targeting high-crime areas.

Passionately speaking, Governor Soludo also extended an olive branch to criminals willing to surrender, pledging rehabilitation and reintegration for those who turn in their weapons and surrender before a set deadline of February 28, 2025.

“We are extending a hand of friendship and amnesty to kidnappers, cultists, drug dealers, and other categories of criminals to surrender themselves. My government will ensure that they are rehabilitated and empowered to become productive citizens,” he assured.

The Governor, who recounted how some of the armed hoodlums have operated under the guise of Biafran agitators, also recalled how the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) has repeatedly dissociated itself from the criminal activities of those criminal elements, whom he described as organized criminals loyal to the now-arrested Simon Ekpa. He also decried that idolatry is now the fastest growing religion in the Southeast, adding that criminal idolatry is another factor fueling the insecurity in the region.

“Because these criminals in the bush have converted to idolatry, there is a serious clash of religions to the extent that it is no longer sacrilegious to kidnap men of God or even Reverend Sisters. The pointed and vicious threat to Christianity in the Southeast is not yet appreciated by many,” he observed.

While commending the efforts of the various security agencies in the state in combatting crimes; Soludo also specifically highlighted the achievements of the Anambra State Special Anti-Touting Squad (SASA), which, he said, had apprehended over 3,000 criminals since its establishment in October 2023. Soludo reiterated the state’s zero-tolerance policy for touting and drug-related crimes, noting that properties used for drug activities would henceforth be forfeited to the government.

The Governor emphasized the need for societal re-engineering to complement kinetic security measures. He called on communities, religious leaders, educators, and social crusaders to join the campaign to restore core values of enterprise, integrity, and compassion.

“We cannot allow the 0.01% of our society who are criminals to define the 99.99% of us. Ndi Anambra are known for enterprise and excellence, and we must completely take back our homeland,” he urged.

Continuing, he said: “Those who contribute food and money and send to the criminals in the bushes are part of the problem, and we will begin to treat them as collaborators/criminals.

“I call on everyone—the town unions, clergy, traditional rulers and all civil society organizations to join in deconstructing the dangerous narratives that legitimize this criminality. For our long-term survival, we must rise up and fight together. If you see or know something, say or do something!”

Soludo concluded by expressing gratitude to citizens and organizations that have contributed to the State Security Trust Fund. He also commended clergy members who have taken bold stances against the systemic issues threatening the state’s security.

“Agụnechemba is born, and Udo Ga-Achi!” the Governor aptly captioned his speech.

