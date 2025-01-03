8.4 C
IPOB Warns Tinubu Against Establishing Cattle Ranches In South-East Nigeria, Rejects ‘Moves To Conquer Igbo Land

Ohanaeze Youth Lauds President Tinubu, Hon. Benjamin Kalu for Establishing SEDC, Describes Duo's relationship as great resource to Ndigbo
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned President Bola Tinubu’s administration against establishing cattle ranching or settling schemes, including RUGA, in the South-East region.

RUGA is a term used to described human and cattle settlement; it is a policy intended to reduce herder–farmer conflicts in Nigeria.

This warning was conveyed by Chika Edoziem, Head of IPOB’s Directorate of State in his New Year broadcast. Edoziem emphasised that IPOB has maintained a neutral stance towards the administration since its inception.

IPOB’s opposition to cattle ranching and settling schemes is not new. They have previously warned South-East governors against establishing such schemes, citing concerns about herdsmen camps disguised as ranches.

IPOB has also cautioned Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah against establishing RUGA in the state.

Edoziem’s warning to President Tinubu is clear: IPOB will not tolerate any attempts to destabilise the region “under the guise of Fulani ranching”.

He emphasised that the land of Biafra will resist any attempts to conquer it.

He said: “To the Tinubu’s administration, the IPOB movement has maintained neutral stance towards your governance since you assumed office.

“Make no mistakes, the IPOB movement is not afraid of confrontation as we are born with it.

“However, you must be advised that Biafra land is out of bounds for any cattle ranching or settling scheme either in the form or RUGA or anything else.”

IPOB warned the President to “desist from the prodding from imperial powers to destabilise Biafraland,” adding that the “land of Biafra will consume all those who come with the intention of conquering her”.

“If the Tinubu’s administration is wishing to add up more issues to its plate, it should continue with its agenda to bring RUGA or cattle settling in Biafraland. We will demonstrate our resolve to him,” he said.
