In Anambra, Panegyrics, As Ebenator Community Celebrates Yuletide with Electricity After Prolonged Blackout

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The people Ebenator Community were thrilled on the eve of the Yuletide, following the return of stable electricity in the community after a protracted period of debilitating power supply and eventual total blackout that both tarried for long.

The blackout, which caused years of untold hardships for the people of the community, also had a chain of effects on some of the businesses operating in the town, given the ever-rising cost of petroleum products. Aside vandalism, which caused significant damages to the electricity facilities, the eventual general disconnection of the community by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) was also contributory to the prolonged blackout.

However, upon his assumption of office as the new President-General of Ebenator Development Union (E.D.U.) on January 11, 2024 after winning the keenly-contested town union election on December 31, 2023; the current PG, Ambassador Chigozie Anadi, pegged restoration of stable electricity to Ebenator as one of the priorities of his government. And, as a step towards fulfilling the pledge, he also announced the creation of a five-man Electricity Committee as one of the first ten committees floated by his government.

Headed by Mr. Michael Ebuka Mbamobi (as the Chairman), the Committee also has Mr. Anthony lgwegbe as the Secretary, while other members include Izuchukwu Muoma, Mike Ilechukwu, and Bertrand Mmaduneme — with a primary mandate of restoring electricity to Ebenator and overseeing such affairs that relate to electricity in the community.

This central vision was, however, actualized on Monday December 23, 2024, as the people of the community joyfully beheld the shine and the return of electricity supply in their town.

The electricity, which was restored in the eventide of the day, tarried beyond the day, and also lasted for over twenty hours the following day —a stability that has been comparably sustained over time.

Speaking in an interview with this reporter, the President-General of the community, Ambassador Chigozie Anadi appreciated everyone who contributed in one way or the other towards making the vision a reality. He specifically commended the members of the Electricity Committee for their commitment, and also hailed members of the Ebenator Ambassadors Club, among other groups, branches, and individual members of the community for their respective efforts and financial contribution towards the power supply restoration, including clearing every single arrear on the community’s electricity bill account from 1987 till date.

Ambassador Anadi went memory lane to recall what the situation used to be in the past, and also recounted the various strategic steps undertaken to ensure rectification of the situation and restoration of power supply that can stand the test of time.

While noting that this aligns with the transformative works and rural developmental efforts of Governor Chukwuma Soludo in Anambra State, the PG further reassured Ndị Ebenator of his administration’s commitment to fulfilling other promises made to the community; even as he urged for sustained support and patriotism.

Also speaking, the Electricity Committee Chairman, Engr. Michael Ebuka Mbamobi described the development as an accomplished mission and a promise fulfilled, further noting that the challenge has been systematically addressed from the root to guarantee sustainability.

While giving an overview of the situation they met on ground upon assumption of office, Engr. Mbamobi, who also highlighted the works and tireless efforts of the Committee in addressing the situation, further appreciated the town union executives headed by the PG, and community members for entrusting them with their mandate and for being supportive of the entire process.

“Our collective efforts made it possible. From now on, Ebenator will be having stable power supply, except when there’s a general power outage or any general problem that also affects power supply in other neighbouring communities around us that use the same central source with us,” he assured

Some residents of the community have also poured out their hearts in their separate reactions to the good news.

When contacted by this reporter, an entrepreneur and youth leader in the community, Mr. Chukwuka Akam, who is a renowned poultry farmer, recounted the frustrating experience his farming business has had since during the period of the epileptic power supply and the eventual total blackout in the community. This challenging experience, he said, resulted in his decisive suspension of his dry season farming, due to high cost of production, associated with exorbitant prices of petroleum products being used for pumping water for the farm in dry season, and for ensuring the required lighting for the birds, without which many of the crops and the birds would die up, resulting in huge losses.

Mr. Akam, however, expressed a heave of relief following the restoration of the power supply which has also shown signs of stability; even as he also hailed the PG, the groups and individual contributors for their efforts.

Similarly, some other concerned citizens, including Chief Chukwuka Chukwujekwu and Chief Fredrick Umeakukaria, also joined their voices to hail the good news and commend everyone, while also expressing optimism that the present leadership of the community shows greater prospect for the town.

The panegyrics were also re-echoed during the annual December General Meeting of the Women Wing of the Ebenator Development Union led by Mrs. Beatrice Ejionye, where the women expressly lauded the PG and his Executive members for their transformative leadership that has repositioned the community within a space of one year.

Also, during the Ebenator Development Union December annual General Meeting held on December 31st 2024 at the Civic Centre, the participants took turns to extol Ambassador Anadi’s administration for the giant strides and feats so far recorded, especially as it concerns the restoration of stable power supply in the community and prioritization of the welfare of the citizens, while also urging them to sustain the good works.

The well-attended E.D.U. General Meeting, which also featured the banning of a person who is not a titled man from wearing red cap or ọzọ-titled men’s cap anywhere in Ebenator community, also saw the participants recount some other outstanding feats of the incumbent administration in different sectors of the community, while also unanimously assuring and calling for more unalloyed support to the leadership, for further advancement of the community and propagation of its affairs and the welfare of the citizens.