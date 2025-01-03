Anambra: Power Changes Hand in Umuonyeukpa Ebenator

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The people of Umuonyeukpa community in Ebenator, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State (under the umbrella of Umuonyeukpa Development Union) have elected a new set of leaders to pilot the affairs of the village for the next three renewable years.

The election, which was held on Friday, January 3, 2025, followed the expiration of the administration of Nze Oliver, whose tenure began in 2019 and was unopposedly renewed in 2022.

Monitored by delegates from the Ebenator Development Union (headed by Ambassador Chigozie Anadi), the election was conducted in a peaceful and transparent manner, reflecting the unity and commitment of the community towards progressive leadership.

The delegates, led by the Secretary General of Ebenator Development Union, Mr. Uzor Ndianaefo, commended the community for their peaceful conduct and adherence to democratic principles. While Mr. Bartholomew Mbah served as the Chairman of the Electoral Committee; Mr. Ekene Anyisia served as the Secretary of the Electoral Committee; even as Elochukwu Umeokoli served as the Provost during the electoral process.

The results of the election were subsequently announced, with Chief Emenike Ntukokwu emerging as the new Chairman of the union after securing 32 votes, while Jude Ezinwa, who garnered 19 votes, was elected as the Vice Chairman.

For the position of Secretary General, Kelechi Uzochukwu emerged victorious with 33 votes, while Mr. Sunday Mmadubuko, with 17 votes, became the Assistant Secretary. Chamberlain Ubah won the position of Financial Secretary with 45 votes, defeating his closest rival, Ikechukwu Nwuba, who secured 20 votes.

Mr. Nnamdi Mmadubuko was elected as the Treasurer with an overwhelming 55 votes, while Anthony Alaeputu, who received 6 votes, came second. Elochukwu Umeokoli was elected as Chief Provost with 28 votes, while Izuchukwu Muoma emerged as the Public Relations Officer (P.R.O.) with 19 votes. Chibuike Atueyi was elected as Assistant Provost after securing 12 votes.

In the welfare category, Ikenna Chukwumere emerged as the Chief Welfare Officer with 45 votes, while Chukwunwendu Iloezumma secured 15 votes to become the Assistant Welfare Officer. Ebuka Chukwudi, who received 6 votes, was acknowledged for his participation.

In his acceptance speech, the newly-elected Chairman of Umuonyeukpa Development Union, Chief Emenike Ntukokwu, expressed gratitude to the people of the community for entrusting him with the responsibility of leadership. He pledged to uphold transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness in the administration of the union’s affairs.

He promised to prioritize general development, youth empowerment, and the promotion of peace and unity within the community. While acknowledging the efforts of his predecessors, he also called for the collective support of all members to achieve the union’s set goals and objectives.

Speaking further, Chief Ntukokwu (who was also recently conferred with the chieftaincy title of Eze Umuokorobia during the Ofala Festival of the Traditional Ruler of Ebenator Ozulọgụ, Igwe Chinewubeze Edwin Ezejiburu) urged his fellow elected officials to approach their respective roles with dedication and a sense of service, emphasizing that the progress of Umuonyeukpa community depends on teamwork and selfless contributions.

Earlier after their election , other newly elected officials also took turns to salute the village at members and assured them of their readiness to serve diligently. They collectively vowed to work hand-in-hand to address pressing issues and implement initiatives that would improve the well-being of all.

In their separate remarks, the President-General of the Ebenator Development Union (E.D.U.), Ambassador Anadi; and the E.D.U. Secretary General, Mr. Ndianaefo, applauded the seamless transition of power and reiterated the commitment of Ebenator Development Union to supporting local leadership structures. He encouraged the new executives to maintain the legacy of good governance and uphold the values of the community.

The election and swearing-in ceremony concluded with prayers and a sense of optimism, as the people of Umuonyeukpa looked forward to a new era of growth and development under the leadership of Chief Ntukokwu and his team.