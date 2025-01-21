Governor Mutfwang of PDP Intensifies Efforts for Dualization of Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi Road

By: Daure David

Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang of Plateau State has ramped up efforts to accelerate the dualization of the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi road, a vital infrastructure project that promises to significantly improve connectivity and economic activities in the region. In a bid to fast-track the project, Governor Mutfwang recently met with the Minister of Works, Senator Engr. David Umahi, to explore practical solutions and viable options to expedite the road dualization process.

The Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi road is an essential route for transportation, linking Plateau State with neighboring Bauchi State and the Federal Capital Territory. For years, the road has been a critical artery for commerce and travel but has remained in dire need of expansion and modernization. The Governor’s decision to prioritize this project reflects his administration’s commitment to improving the state’s infrastructure and enhancing its socio-economic development.

Governor Mutfwang’s efforts align with his administration’s people-centered philosophy, which emphasizes delivering impactful projects that directly benefit the people. The dualization of the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi road is expected to ease transportation, reduce travel time, and enhance safety for commuters. In addition to its social benefits, the project will play a pivotal role in boosting trade and commerce by improving access to markets and reducing logistical challenges for businesses operating in Plateau State and beyond.

Governor Mutfwang has emphasized the importance of collaborating with the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership to ensure the success of the project. This partnership is seen as a key factor in securing the necessary resources and technical expertise for the road’s dualization. The Governor is committed to ensuring that the project is completed on time and with the highest standards of quality.

“Improving our infrastructure is central to creating the enabling environment for economic growth and prosperity in Plateau State,” Governor Mutfwang remarked during a recent briefing. “The dualization of this road is not just about improving transportation; it is about enhancing the lives of our people, providing safer roads, and making it easier for businesses to thrive.”

The project is expected to have a far-reaching impact on the state’s economy. As the road is modernized, Plateau residents are hopeful that the infrastructure development will lead to better living standards, increased investments, and improved opportunities for both urban and rural communities.

Governor Mutfwang’s proactive approach to addressing infrastructure challenges has generated optimism among Plateau residents, who are eagerly awaiting the completion of this long-anticipated project. As the government works closely with the Federal Ministry of Works, the future of the Akwanga-Jos-Bauchi road looks promising, and the state is poised for a new phase of economic growth and connectivity.