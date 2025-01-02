Finally, Kidnapped Anambra Archbishop, Driver Regain Freedom, Police React

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The kidnapped Anglican prelate, Prof. Godwin Okpala, has reportedly regained his freedom from yet-to-be-identified hoodlums who abducted him alongside his driver in Anambra State.

Okpala, a 75-year-old retired Archbishop and former Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Nnewi, regained his freedom over the week, after spending about 25 days in the kidnappers’ den together with his driver.

Although information are still sketchy about the circumstances surrounding the release of the Archbishop’s release and that of his driver, as some sources said they escaped from the kidnappers’ den, while some other sources suggest that they were released after payment of (an undisclosed) ransom.

Also, when this reporter, Izunna Okafor, contacted him, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the Command did not have any official information about the kidnap and the release of the Archbishop and his driver.

Howbeit, Archbishop Okpala confirmed his release through a post on his social media handle on Thursday morning. The Archbishop, who had not been active on his social media handle since his kidnap, however, thrilled the netizens with a post “Praise the Lord” on his official Facebook page, signifying his freedom.

This was immediately followed by hundreds of reactions from people, thanking God for his freedom.

The Archbishop’s release and that of his driver is also being celebrated on the media platforms of many Anglican churches and dioceses in the state and beyond.

It would be recalled that the respected Anglican, Prof. Okpala, who is nearing 75 years of age, and his driver were last seen on Friday, December 8, when they embarked on a journey to attend a burial ceremony in Umuchu, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Reports indicated that since then, the Archbishop and his driver never arrived their destination nor returned, as their whereabouts remained unknown, while all attempts to establish contact with him or the driver were proving unsuccessful.

While speculations abound that the Archbishop and his driver might have been kidnapped by gunmen on their way to the burial, this development not only added to the already existing tension in Anambra state, but also plunged the Anglican faithful, particularly in the Nnewi Diocese, and his hometown of Adazi-Ani, into a state of deep anxiety and restlessness.

The Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Rt. Rev. Ndubuisi Obi, who then confirmed the ugly incident to newsmen, also issued a heartfelt appeal for intercessory prayers the following day, urging the faithful to seek divine intervention for the safe return of the Archbishop and his driver, which has eventually come to pass.