Igwe Ebenator to Celebrate First Ofala 47 Years After Enthronement

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

History will be made tomorrow, Thursdays, January 2, 2025, as the traditional ruler of Ebenator Ozulọgụ in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, H.R.M. Igwe Chinewubeze Edwin Ezejiburu sets to celebrate his first Ofala Festival as a monarch.

This is coming over 47 years after his enthronement as the first traditional ruler of Ebenator Ozulọgụ in 1976.

The event, which is expected to kick off at about 12 noon at the palace of Igwe Ezejiburu in Umuọfor, Umunnama Village, Ebenator.

According to the Organizing Committee, Chaired by Mr. Ugochukwu Abbah, the Ofala Festival, which is the first of its kind, is not only a cultural festivity, but also a historic and epoch-making event, that will showcase the rich cultural heritage of Ebenator community.

Giving further hindsight on the event, the statement also revealed that the Festival will feature a plethora of activities, including paying tribute to Igwe Ezejiburu, procession with cows by each of the zones that make up the community; as well as conferment of chieftaincy titles on some deserving individuals who have contributed in one way or the other to the development and progress of the town over the years.

Among the dignitaries expected at the event include the Executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo; State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Hon. Tonycollins Nwabunwanne; among other top dignitaries.

Speaking in an interview with this reporter the President-General of the Ebenator Development Union, Ambassador Chigozie Anadi described the event as one that is worth hosting and a must-attend, giving its historical and cultural significance.

While noting that Ofala Festival is one of the great festivals in Igbo land, Ambassador Anadi called on all and sundries to “come and celebrate with Ndị Ebenator and Igwe Ezejiburu at the historic occasion.”