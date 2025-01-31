8.4 C
Federal Government Honors Legacy of Late Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi with ₦30 Million Donation

National
Federal Government Honors Legacy of Late Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi with ₦30 Million Donation

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.
LATEST NEWS

 

By Daure David

The Nigerian government has paid a heartwarming tribute to the late Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, the renowned designer of the Nigerian flag, by presenting a generous donation of ₦30 million to his family. The gesture was made to honor Akinkunmi’s monumental contribution to the country’s history, particularly his creation of the national flag which symbolizes the unity, peace, and prosperity of the Nigerian people.

Pa Akinkunmi, who passed away in 2016, was a student at the Higher College in Zaria in 1959 when he designed the flag as part of a national competition ahead of Nigeria’s independence from British colonial rule. The design, which features two vertical bands of green and white, has since become a lasting symbol of the nation’s identity.

The donation was officially announced at a ceremony attended by key government officials, including the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who praised Pa Akinkunmi for his legacy.

“The Nigerian flag is not just a symbol, but a profound representation of our unity as a nation,” said Alhaji Mohammed. “We owe Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi a debt of gratitude, and the federal government will continue to honor his legacy.”

The ₦30 million donation, which is intended to support the late designer’s family, comes as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to preserve the history and culture of Nigeria’s founding moments.

Speaking on behalf of the Akinkunmi family, his son, Taiwo Akinkunmi Jr., expressed deep gratitude for the gesture. “We are truly honored and thankful to the government for recognizing the immense contribution of my father to the nation’s history,” he said. “His design of the flag was not just an artistic achievement but a part of the foundation upon which the future of Nigeria was built.”

The ceremony also featured tributes from former colleagues and students who knew Pa Akinkunmi, with many recalling his humility, dedication, and patriotism. For his family, this recognition serves as an affirmation of his timeless impact on the nation’s culture and identity.

The donation is expected to go toward supporting the educational and welfare needs of the Akinkunmi family, ensuring that the late designer’s legacy endures for generations to come.

The federal government’s move to honor Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi further emphasizes its commitment to preserving the rich history of Nigeria’s independence and the significant figures who played pivotal roles in shaping the nation.

