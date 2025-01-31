Amnesty International Reports Over 140 Killed in Boko Haram Attack, Tinubu and APC Silent

Political analysts criticize President’s foreign focus amidst ongoing domestic violence

By: Daure David

Amnesty International has condemned a deadly Boko Haram attack in northeastern Nigeria that left over 140 people dead. The tragedy, which took place recently, marks another gruesome chapter in the ongoing insurgency that has terrorized Nigeria for over a decade. Despite the scale of the attack and the loss of life, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), have remained silent, failing to issue any formal statements of condemnation or offer condolences to the families of the victims.

The deadly raid, which is part of Boko Haram’s long-standing campaign of violence in the region, has sparked outrage from citizens and human rights groups. However, there has been no public acknowledgment from the Nigerian government.

Tinubu, who has made recent high-profile statements of condolence over tragic events in the United States, is being criticized for his failure to respond to the massacre of Nigerian citizens in his own country.

“While President Tinubu is quick to express sympathy for international tragedies, including the recent events in the United States, his silence in the face of Boko Haram’s brutal assault on his own people is indefensible,” said one political analyst. “This is a grave dereliction of his duties as a leader. The victims of Boko Haram deserve to have their deaths acknowledged by the government, yet they have been met with a chilling silence.”

This pattern of silence, critics argue, demonstrates a concerning disconnect between the government and the people it is meant to protect. Political commentators have voiced their frustration with what they perceive as Tinubu’s prioritization of foreign diplomacy and relationships over the urgent issues affecting Nigerian citizens, particularly in the north where Boko Haram’s violence is most concentrated.

“The focus seems to be more on placating international leaders, like U.S. President Donald Trump, rather than addressing the growing security crisis in Nigeria. This approach is nothing more than eye service,” another analyst stated. “How can the president show empathy for foreign nations while neglecting the suffering of his own citizens?”

Amid mounting concerns over Boko Haram’s increasing strength and continued attacks, many Nigerians are calling for a more robust response from their government. The ongoing insecurity in the northeast has left millions displaced and vulnerable, yet the response from the Nigerian government has remained inadequate, with limited action and little public recognition of the scale of the violence.

The absence of a statement from Tinubu and the APC has drawn widespread condemnation from both local and international observers. As Nigeria continues to grapple with its security challenges, the silence of its leadership is a stark reminder of the disconnect between the government and its people, raising doubts about its ability to protect and prioritize Nigerian lives over political expediency.

For the victims of Boko Haram’s latest attack, and for countless others affected by the insurgency, the lack of response from Nigeria’s leaders sends a chilling message — one of indifference and neglect. The Nigerian people deserve more than symbolic gestures aimed at foreign audiences. They deserve a government that listens, responds, and acts decisively to protect them from violence and terror.