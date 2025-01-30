Defending Governor Bala Mohammed: A Balanced Perspective on Political Allegations – By Ayuba Bulus

In recent discussions surrounding the leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, some loyalists of former Governor Isah Yuguda have raised accusations of disloyalty and betrayal. However, as members of the Bauchi State Youth Democratic Assembly, we feel it is essential to provide a balanced perspective on these claims and shed light on the true character of Governor Bala Mohammed and his leadership.

1. Politics: An Evolving Landscape

It is important to understand that politics is fluid, and alliances shift as circumstances change. Governor Bala Mohammed, like any other politician, has had to adapt to evolving political landscapes for the benefit of Bauchi State. The early political support he received from Isah Yuguda cannot be overlooked, but the accusation that he betrayed Yuguda is an oversimplification of a complex political reality.

In 2009, Governor Bala Mohammed made a strategic shift from the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), a move that many in politics would recognize as necessary for ensuring greater resources and opportunities for his state. This decision was not a betrayal of Isah Yuguda, but rather a response to the changing political dynamics in Bauchi. Aligning with a national party like the PDP was a pragmatic choice to secure federal support and advance the cause of the people of Bauchi State.

Moreover, Governor Bala Mohammed, alongside other PDP leaders like Hon. Burga, worked diligently to ensure that Isah Yuguda became Governor. They campaigned tirelessly across remote villages and communities in support of Yuguda, displaying loyalty and commitment. The notion that Governor Bala Mohammed betrayed Yuguda’s trust in 2023, when he sought re-election, overlooks the larger context of political rivalry and differing ambitions in the state.

2. Governor Bala Mohammed’s Contributions to Bauchi State

One of the most important aspects of Governor Bala Mohammed’s leadership has been his dedication to the development of Bauchi State. His tenure as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from 2010 to 2015 was marked by transformative infrastructural projects that positioned him as a prominent national figure. His current role as Governor has seen continued efforts toward the improvement of Bauchi State’s infrastructure, healthcare, education, and agriculture.

To accuse Governor Bala Mohammed of failing to acknowledge Isah Yuguda’s role in his career is a misrepresentation of reality. The Governor has consistently recognized the mentorship and support he received in his early career, paying tribute to Yuguda in numerous public engagements. However, his achievements and vision for Bauchi State, which are integral to his success, cannot be reduced to mere political favors; they reflect his hard work, determination, and leadership.

3. Political Decisions are Driven by Governance, Not Personal Conflicts

It is crucial to recognize that politics is about serving the greater good and not about personal vendettas. Governor Bala Mohammed’s political decisions, including his contest for re-election, should be viewed in the context of his responsibility to the people of Bauchi. Politics often involves making difficult decisions, and sometimes these decisions may not align with the interests of previous allies. However, such actions should be seen as the political maturity of a leader, not as betrayal.

Governor Bala Mohammed’s commitment to serving the people of Bauchi transcends past political relationships. His leadership is focused on tangible results and development, not personal agendas. The notion of sabotaging Isah Yuguda’s influence is unfounded and does not reflect the true nature of his governance.

4. Unity and Progress Over Divisiveness

The Bauchi State Youth Democratic Assembly believes in fostering unity and promoting policies that support the well-being of all citizens. While political differences are inevitable in a democracy, we must strive to avoid divisiveness and focus on the progress of the state. Governor Bala Mohammed has consistently emphasized unity, peace, and development in his leadership. His efforts have been directed toward creating an inclusive society where all sectors of the population, including youth, women, and marginalized groups, benefit from good governance.

We reject the idea of stoking division for political gain and instead advocate for a collective effort towards the betterment of Bauchi State. Politics should be a tool for positive change, and it is through cooperation and mutual respect that lasting progress can be achieved.

5. A Vision for Bauchi’s Future

Governor Bala Mohammed remains committed to the future of Bauchi State. His leadership is defined by a vision for growth, transparency, and inclusivity. Rather than being bogged down by past political conflicts, he continues to prioritize development and progress for the people of Bauchi. His administration is focused on improving infrastructure, education, healthcare, and agriculture, with the ultimate goal of uplifting the standard of living for all residents.

Governor Bala Mohammed’s political loyalty lies with the people of Bauchi and Nigeria. His actions and decisions reflect his desire to improve the lives of those he serves. The accusations of betrayal and disloyalty fail to appreciate the complexity of political dynamics and the need for strategic decision-making in governance.

The criticisms leveled against Governor Bala Mohammed by some loyalists of Isah Yuguda do not reflect the full picture of his leadership. Governor Bala Mohammed’s actions, far from being an act of betrayal, are motivated by a genuine desire to serve the people of Bauchi State. Politics may be full of shifting alliances, but the core of his leadership is a commitment to development, unity, and progress.

As members of the Bauchi State Youth Democratic Assembly, we stand with Governor Bala Mohammed, a leader whose integrity and vision for Bauchi’s future are steadfast. We urge the public to focus on the tangible progress his administration has made and to support his continued efforts toward building a prosperous Bauchi State.

Signed:

Ayuba Bulus

Secretary, Bauchi State Youth Democratic Assembly