BIAFRA: Nnamdi Kanu Drags Buhari’s Former Aide Bashir Ahmad To Court

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has filed a suit before the High Court of Enugu State against Bashir Ahmad, the former Special Assistant on Digital Communication to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, for terrorism defamation.

Kanu, who filed the suit through his legal team led by his Special Counsel, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, in his statement of claim, said on or about January 19, 2025, Ahmad defamed and libeled him by his utterances, published on X App (formerly Twitter)

He said Ahmad’s statement was re-published on Talkofnaija.com and phoenix-browser.com, adding that the former presidential aide falsely stated, “Anybody advocating for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, a terrorist and the leader of the proscribed terrorist organization IPOB, should be considered a sworn enemy of this country.”