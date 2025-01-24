National Boundary Commission Moves To Resolves Borders Disputes In 3 States

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The National Boundary Commission (NBC) is taking proactive steps to address the longstanding challenges affecting border communities, particularly between Bauchi and Jigawa states.

NBC Team Leader, Surveyor Yusuf Ibrahim Jalo, led a field exercise team to inspect border lines connecting Jigawa, Kano, and Bauchi states, aiming to provide a permanent resolution to the issues.

The commission seeks to achieve this by tracing existing boundary pillars and finding lasting solutions to the challenges. Surveyor Jalo emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in the field exercise, ensuring everyone’s involvement in achieving the set objectives.

Bauchi State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the State Boundary Commission, Muhammad Auwal Jatau, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to addressing boundary disputes with Jigawa State. The state has implemented open-door policies to maintain cordial relationships with neighboring states.

Stakeholders, including the Deputy Chairman of Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State, Abdulkarim Musa, and the Emir of Dutse, Jigawa State Alhaji Hamim Nuhu Sunusi, have pledged their support to the team, demonstrating a unified commitment to resolving boundary disputes and promoting peaceful coexistence among border communities.