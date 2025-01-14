APGA Hails Tinubu, Senate Over Confirmation of Mr Mark Okoye

By Okey Maduforo

The All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA has commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the NIgerian Senate for the confirmation of Mr Mark Okoye as the Managing Director of South East Development Commission (SEDC) .

According to the National Publicity Secretary of APGA Mr Mazi Ejimofor Opara the party stared that it is a testimony exceptional leadership qualities.

“This confirmation is a testament to Mr. Okoye’s exceptional leadership qualities and his unwavering commitment to the development of the Southeast region. As the pioneer Managing Director of SEDC, we are confident that he will bring his wealth of experience to bear in driving the commission’s mandate and fostering economic growth in the region”.

“The APGA commends the Nigerian Senate for carrying out a thorough and rigorous confirmation process, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring that only the best candidates are appointed to key positions”

“We extend our gratitude to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for appointing Mr. Mark Okoye. This appointment is a testament to his broad-minded leadership, signaling the unity of true Progressives across the country” he said.