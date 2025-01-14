Court Sacks Chukwuemeka Aaron As Rivers State PDP Chairman

8.4 C
Benue Council polls: PDP calls for cancellation, fresh election, threatens legal action if...
PDP logo

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
A Rivers State High Court has brought a dramatic end to the tenure of Hon. Chukwuemeka Aaron as Chairman of the Rivers State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The court also declared null and void the positions of all purported LGA and Ward chairmen who emerged from the controversial congresses conducted by pro-Wike supporters in 2024.

Delivering the judgment, Justice Stephen Jumbo ruled that the so-called ward, local government and state congresses had no legal standing and were invalid from the onset.

This ruling marks another major setback for political steateg of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike. It follows a similar judgment last year when Chief Tony Okocha, Rivers APC Chairman, was also sacked by the court, voiding his party’s congress.

