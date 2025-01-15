Five Killed, As Security Operatives Destroy Gunmen Camp in Anambra, Recover Bombs, Guns, Others

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

No fewer than five members of a notorious criminal were gunned down on Tuesday, January 14, through a joint operation and offensive attack by security agencies in Anambra State.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, announced this in a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday, adding that some other members of the criminal gang escaped with various degrees of bullet wounds.

He said the massive operation was successfully carried out at about 12:30 pm on the said date, by the joint team of the police, the military and other security agencies, who also burnt down the camp (criminal hideout) of the gunmen along Umugem road in Ufuma, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Spokesman also revealed that many incriminating items, including bombs four undetonated bombs, two AK47 riffles, one pump action gun, and one 75-volt battery with other incriminating items, among others.

“The success of the operations is attributed to the collaboration and coordination among the various security agencies. Meanwhile, operations is still ongoing in the area for possible arrest of the fleeing gang members.

“To this end, the Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, seeks greater cooperation of the people in the area for a patriotic involvement to take back the space and deny these criminal elements the space they use to cause tension in the State,” he concluded.