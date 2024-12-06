Two Injured, Vehicles Burnt, As Security Operatives, Gunmen Clash in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

No fewer than two security personnel have sustained bullet wounds, while, at least, two security vehicles have been set ablaze, following a clash between joint security operatives and unidentified gunmen in Anambra State.

The incident happened in the late hours of Thursday, December 5, the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed in a statement to newsmen on Friday.

The Police Spokesman said the gunmen, driving in one branded blue Hilux vehicle with Plate Number: GDD 440 TJ, were trailed after Police operatives resisted an attack on a Police Checkpoint at Ajali, in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the State Joint Security Team, upon sighting the armed men along the Umuchu- Amesi-Uga Road, in Aguata Local Government Area of the state, intercepted them and recovered the vehicle, which was suspected to have been snatched from an unsuspecting member of the public. He further noted that, during search conducted in the vehicle, coolers for food preservation were found.

His words: “The Armed men were trailed after Police operatives resisted an attack on a Police Checkpoint at Ajali, Orumba North Local Government Area.

“During the gun duel, one police personnel and one AVG Operative sustained gunshot injuries and are currently responding to treatment in a hospital. Unfortunately, the two operational vehicles belonging to the AVG were caught up in fire and razed down completely.

“Joint operations are still ongoing in the area and further developments would be communicated, please.”