Ebonyi SWAN Elects New Executives

From Nnenna Mba- Abakaliki

Ebonyi State chapter of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, has elected new executives into office.

The new executives were elected into office, Friday, at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki.

Declaring the winners, the Chairman of the State SWAN Electoral Committee, Emeka Opara, said, Mr Ndubuisi Nwogha of the Glorious FM Abakaliki was returned as the State Chairman of the association having scored more votes than other contestants.

He said Cosmas Egba of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Unity FM Abakaliki, was also elected as the Secretary General of the body.

Other elected officers, according to Okpara, included Uthulor Brenda Chidinma of the Voice Newspaper as the Financial Secretary and Chukwuma Nwebonyi Ogbonna emerged as the Treasurer of the association following their overwhelming scores more than their opponents.

The SWAN Electoral Committee Chairman urged the newly elected officers to carry everybody along, noting that the association with the new cream of the leaders would contribute their quota to improve the welfare of the members in Ebonyi.

247 reports that the election was supervised by the Vice President of the SWAN Southeast zone of the country, Ikemefuna Asika, with other national observers and the Director General of the Ebonyi State Broadcasting Corporation, EBBC, Comrade Tony Nwizi.

They commended the members of the SWAN for being orderly during the exercise and urged the new officers to carry everybody along while assuring their continuous support to ensure their welfare does not suffer setbacks.

Recall that the new SWAN officers were sworn in immediately after the election by Barr Bene Edwin Onwe.

The exercise was also graced by the State Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Barr Richard Idike, alongside the Director of Youth in the ministry, Mr Lawrence Orji, the Ebonyi state NUJ Chairman Samson Nwafor among others.