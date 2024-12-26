26-Year-Old Anambra Carpenter Builds Most Stylish Showroom in Awka, Gets Massive Contracts from B-Lord

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Awka, the capital of Anambra State, has seen what could be best described as an innovative and creative redefinition of furniture and interior design standards by a 26-year-old carpenter, Nelson Emmanuel Okafor, who is also the Creative Director of Carpenterway Interiors.

The Awka-born young carpenter, Nelson, recently achieved a great milestone in the field after his unveiling of what many are now describing as the most stylish showroom in the Awka metropolitan city, known as Carpenterway Emporium; and which brings to light, his relentless drive, unmatched creativity, innovation and dedication to redefining the furniture and interior design industry in southeastern Nigeria and beyond.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that the Carpenterway Emporium, located along the Kwata axis in Awka, is not just a showroom, but an immersive space where art meets functionality, and was also tailored to cater to a variety of tastes and preferences.

According to Nelson, the Emporium was designed with versatility in mind, offering clients a unique opportunity to explore a wide array of furniture and interior decor options that blend both elegance and modernity.

“This is a dream come true, not just for me, but for the entire team and our clients. It represents a new chapter in the story of Carpenterway Interiors,” he proudly declared during the grand unveiling.

The stylish showroom and the young carpenter’s craftsmanship, which have become the talk of the town, have already begun drawing attention of prominent figures and attracting a clientele that extends beyond the boundaries of Awka. Among the most recent and notable admirers of Nelson’s work is one of Anambra State’s most celebrated young billionaires, Mr. Linus Williams Ifejika, popularly known as BLord.

Known for his discerning taste and preference for excellence, BLord, who is a cryptocurrency magnate as well as the Managing Director of the BLord Group, BLord Real Estate Ltd., BLord Jetpaye Ltd., and Billpoint Technology, recently contracted Nelson for major projects. According to him, the contracts, which came as one of the turning points in his career in recent time, came after the billionaire BLord stumbled upon a video showcasing his transformative design work on a zinc space.

It was gathered that the video, which captured the meticulous craftsmanship and ingenuity of the young carpenter, left BLord marveling at such amazing and extraordinary talent hidden in Awka.

“BLord was scrolling the internet when he saw the video,” Nelson recounted with pride.

“He was amazed at how I transformed that space and described my work as genius. What impressed him most was discovering that I was based in Awka, not Lagos, where such high-caliber interior designers are often found. He immediately decided to commission me for some projects, including designing a cinema in his home and parts of his office,” he said, expressing his excitement and gratitude for the achievements thus far.

“This is a dream come true —not just for me, but for my company, my team, and all our supporters and clients. The Emporium makes it easier for clients to come in, shop, and see firsthand the versatility and creativity we bring to every project. It’s a space that tells different stories through design, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built thus far,” he said.

This endorsement by one of Anambra’s most influential young billionaires symbolizes a significant milestone for Nelson and his company, Carpenterway Interiors, while his new showroom, Carpenterway Emporium, has further solidified his position as a trailblazer in his field.

According to him, while attributing his success to divine grace and the immense support of his team, he envisions Carpenterway Interiors expanding beyond Awka and Anambra State to establish a national presence.

“We are grateful to God. Personally, I’m grateful to God, and the whole team is grateful to God. This is just the head start to what lies ahead. Nigeria should wait for us. This is just the beginning. We are going to expand and bear fruit in other parts of the country,” he confidently stated.

Unarguably, the Carpenterway story is far from over; and if Nelson’s words are anything to go by, this is only the dawn of a legacy that will not only inspire other Nigerian youths and young entrepreneurs, but also transform the furniture and interior design industry for generations to come.