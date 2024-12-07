Breaking News: DP LG, Ward EXCO Dismiss Purported Expulsion Of Ugochinyere, says He is still a strong PDP member.

…Imo PDP LG Chairmen Pass Vote Of Confidence, Declared Ikenga Imo PDP Leader, urges Party members to ignore the fake news been peddled by Damagun/Anyawu who are Wike’s shameless Political mercenaries.

The Executives of Umukegwu/Umuopia Ward and Ideato North LGA of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State have dismissed the purported expulsion of the member of House of Representatives, representing Ideato North/South Federal Constituency of Imo State/State Leader of Imo PDP , Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere from the party.

The ward and local government party leaders described the so-called expulsion of Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere as fake news, which should be disregarded by members of the public.

In a statement signed by the Ward Chairman for Umukegwu/Umuopia Hon.Mathias Onuebunwa and the LGA Chairman for Ideato North Hon. Emeka Eze, they declared that Ugochinyere remains a respected leader and pillar of PDP in Umukegwu Umuopia ward, Ideato North LGA , Imo state and country as a whole and the numerous desperate failed attempts to undermine him by Wike’s errands boys (damagun/anyawu) will continue to fail.

“The Ward and LGA executive of Umukegwu/Umuopia ward and Ideato North LG PDP wants the public to disregard the fake news by pro Wike APC members been coordinated by the disgraced national secretary of PDP Sam Anyawu on the purported expulsion of the state leader of Imo PDP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere and strong pillar and iroko of Ideato North and Umukegwu/Umuopia ward PDP.

“Ikenga is a strong member of PDP, and we at the ward and LGA will never have any reason to suspend him not to talk of expelling him. Rather we owe him a debt of salute and confidence for his courageous battle to rescue PDP from political traitors who are in bed to sell pdp to apc led by Anywau and Damagun under the guidance of their pay Master working as minister for APC.

“Ikenga is above such dreams of political kids whose efforts to please their disgraced paymasters can’t bother ikenga, who is the state leader of Imo PDP since he is the highest officer electof today under PDP. We have our confidence in our leader,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the 27 PDP local government chairmen in Imo State has declared Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere as leader of the party in state.

The Imo state PDP local government chairmen in their resolution at the end of an emergency meeting passed a vote of confidence on Ikenga

A statement signed by the

Chairman of Forum of Imo PDP Local Government Chairmen, Barr.Hon. Uche Alisigwe reads: “The 27 local government chairmen of PDP in Imo state after their emergency meeting to review the sorry state of the party and the need to rescue the PDP from the impending collapse into irredeemable abyss and the lack of central co-ordination after the exit of critical stakeholders resolved to appoint the highest elected public officer still in the PDP and House of representatives member for Ideato North and south federal constituency Rt. Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere as the state leader of the party.

“This is for Ugochinyere to lead the reorganisation, restructuring and reconciliation that will help to rebuild and reform Imo PDP and lead the resolution of the crisis that have hit Imo pdp in all the 27 local government where attempts were made to impose pro APC loyalist as officers of the party.

“The forum also salute the efforts of Ikenga in leading the charge to cleanse the PDP of political sellouts and traitors led by importers called Damagun and Anyawu who are shameless political agents of APC working to ensure PDP destruction ahead of 2027 general election and pray for the success of the battle to ease Anywau and Damagun of the PDP within the shortest possible time,” the statement reads.