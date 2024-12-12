Nigeria Navy Takes Free Medical Outreach To Imo Community, Assure Safety At Yuletide

The Naval Base Oguta (NBOG) in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State has assured the people in its catchment area of safety during the forthcoming yuletide festivities.

The Commander of NBOG, Commodore Mohammed Basheer Salisu gave the assurance while speaking with newsmen at a one-day free medical outreach undertaken by the NBOG at Eziorsu Community Primary School on Wednesday December 11,2024.

Commodore Salisu who spoke through the Executive Officer of the NBOG, Commander Ukeme Anthony told indigenes of Oguta and environs that the Navy was poised to ensure a peaceful and hitch-free yuletide celebration in the area.

The commander commended the enthusiasm of the people towards the free medical outreach, recalling that the Base had on November 14 carried out a similar exercise at Orsu Obodo Community in the same Oguta Local Government Area.

He submitted that the free medical outreach is in line with the mandate of the Navy to contribute to the well-being of the people and enhance civil-military relationship.

Commodore Salisu described the people of Eziorsu Community as very friendly, saying that the exercise afforded the sick among them of the opportunity to be treated and to receive proper medical advice.

He enjoined the elderly in the community to undergo regular medical checkups while the youths should shun violence and crimes.

Earlier, the Eziorsu Community expressed gratitude to the Navy for bankrolling a medical outreach in the community.

A community leader, Ajie Samuel Esemonu expressed happiness that the federal government remembered the community by providing for their healthcare needs.

Also speaking, 75-year-old Chief Nathaniel Ogbonna said as farmers they engage in strenuous work, pointing out that the care being given during the medical outreach will help to keep them in top shape.

In her remarks, the Principal of Eziorsu Community Secondary School, Mrs Oluchi Anumudu disclosed that prior to the outreach, it was non-governmental organizations that were conducting similar exercises in the area.

She expressed her profound gratitude to the Navy for bringing free medical outreach to the community.

Mrs Anumudu prayed God to replenish the resources of the NBOG to make the exercise regular.

An officer of the NBOG, Omolaiye BC delivered a health talk entitled “Care of the Body” during the exercise.

She reeled out measures which the natives should take to keep their bodies in good health.

According to Omolaiye, the indigenes must take their bath regularly, shave hairs in their public regions, wash and dry their undies such as pants, half-cuts and brassieres and apply deodorant to ooze good fragrance.

She equally enjoined them to drink sufficient water to guard against dehydration and barb their hairs to look clean.

Medicines, medical kits, sanitary towels, deodorants and insecticide treated mosquito nets were distributed by the Navy to the natives during the outreach.

Students of Eziorsu Community Secondary School also received writing materials such as exercise books, rulers, drawing cardboard papers and sanitary towels.

The elderly underwent health checks such as blood pressure and sugar level.

Those found to be suffering from health challenges were administered with relevant drugs.

About 300 people participated in the medical outreach.