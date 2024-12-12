8.4 C
New York
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Anambra South Senatorial Election; PDP Insists On Chris Uba . As 7 Aspirants Battle For Ticket

Politics
Chris Uba

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Ahead of the conduct of the Anambra South Senatorial District bye election the People’s Democratic Party PDP Grassroot Alliance PGA has insisted that there is no need for fresh primary election urging the party to nominate Chief Chris Uba as it’s consensus candidate.

This is coming as about seven Aspirants have already indicated interest for the candidacy of the party.

According to the Convener of the PDP Grassroot Alliance PGA Chief Earnest Nwankwo shortly after the meeting of the group at Ekwulobia in Aguata Local government area, Chief Chris Uba is one stakeholder in the party that has contributed to the growth of the party in the state.

READ ALSO  Breaking: Imo Business Mogul Ibari-Ogwa Corpse Deposited In Mortuary - Family Fights Dirty Over Investments

“We have just finished a meeting of the our body which cuts across the entire Anambra South Senatorial District and we looked at all the people who are interested in the ticket of the party and we found Chief Chris Uba as the only Aspirant that has the capacity to win the bye election in the Senatorial District”

“There is no one that do not know Chief Chris Uba and he has remained a loyal party member and he is the only Aspirant that can match other candidates of other political parties”

Continuing Nwankwo noted that ; “Going to conduct a fresh primary election would be a waste of time and resources and this may also lead to fresh issues that may arise from the election so it is fair and proper that our great party the PDP should endorse Chief Chris Uba as a consensus candidate for us to go into the bye election well prepared ”
Nwankwo described other Aspirants as good party men but contended that they do not have the needed capacity and experience to deliver the party in the bye election.

READ ALSO  Nigeria Navy Takes Free Medical Outreach To Imo Community, Assure Safety At Yuletide

“The contest of the Anambra South Senatorial District bye election is not an all comers affair but a contest for the best and those that have capacity” he said.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Nigeria Navy Takes Free Medical Outreach To Imo Community, Assure Safety At Yuletide

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Anambra To Spend N 13 Billion On 22 Smart Schools As APS Sensitization Of 179 PGs And 340 Market Leaders

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.