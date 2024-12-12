Anambra South Senatorial Election; PDP Insists On Chris Uba . As 7 Aspirants Battle For Ticket

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Ahead of the conduct of the Anambra South Senatorial District bye election the People’s Democratic Party PDP Grassroot Alliance PGA has insisted that there is no need for fresh primary election urging the party to nominate Chief Chris Uba as it’s consensus candidate.

This is coming as about seven Aspirants have already indicated interest for the candidacy of the party.

According to the Convener of the PDP Grassroot Alliance PGA Chief Earnest Nwankwo shortly after the meeting of the group at Ekwulobia in Aguata Local government area, Chief Chris Uba is one stakeholder in the party that has contributed to the growth of the party in the state.

“We have just finished a meeting of the our body which cuts across the entire Anambra South Senatorial District and we looked at all the people who are interested in the ticket of the party and we found Chief Chris Uba as the only Aspirant that has the capacity to win the bye election in the Senatorial District”

“There is no one that do not know Chief Chris Uba and he has remained a loyal party member and he is the only Aspirant that can match other candidates of other political parties”

Continuing Nwankwo noted that ; “Going to conduct a fresh primary election would be a waste of time and resources and this may also lead to fresh issues that may arise from the election so it is fair and proper that our great party the PDP should endorse Chief Chris Uba as a consensus candidate for us to go into the bye election well prepared ”

Nwankwo described other Aspirants as good party men but contended that they do not have the needed capacity and experience to deliver the party in the bye election.

“The contest of the Anambra South Senatorial District bye election is not an all comers affair but a contest for the best and those that have capacity” he said.