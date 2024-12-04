MD BIPC, Asemakaha task youths on modern skills for industrial growth

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Ahead of the official commissioning of BIPC Polythene and Nylon Printing Factory, BIPC Nails Ltd, the bread and water expansion factories, the Managing Director/CEO of BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha has charged young people, especially Benue youths, to acquire modern skills necessary for industrial growth.

Asemakaha gave this charge on Wednesday, when he conducted the Commissioner of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Hon. Alumo Mannaseh Orpin, on a tour of factories completed and billed for commissioning on Thursday, 5 December, 2024 by the state Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

Asemakaha, accompanied by the company’s management team, had conducted the Commissioner round the factories, providing detailed insights into their operations.

He expressed concerns over the skills gap among Benue youths highlighting the urgent need for young people to acquire modern skills needed for industrial growth, stating that most technicians who installed and are operating the machines are from the south east, west and far north.

He urged them to take advantage of opportunities in technical and vocational education saying “For industries like ours to thrive, we need a workforce that is skilled and adaptable to modern techniques.”

At the Polythene and Nylon Printing Factory, the Commissioner was introduced to the intricate printing process, which involves the production of high-quality packaging materials for various industries.

He commended the factory’s efforts to meet market demands and support local businesses through its services.

During the visit to BIPC Nails Ltd and the bread and water expansion factories, Dr. Asemakaha ….

The tour ended at the Food Basket Brewery, where Hon. Orpin praised the efforts of BIPC in promoting local enterprise and job creation.

He reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration in fostering a business-friendly environment that supports industrial expansion and youth empowerment.

Speaking after the tour, Hon. Orpin expressed optimism about the potential of the BIPC facilities to drive economic growth in Benue State.

He pledged the government’s support in addressing challenges such as infrastructure development and workforce training to enhance productivity and competitiveness.

The Commissioner also encouraged other stakeholders to collaborate with the government in creating avenues for skills acquisition and entrepreneurship, noting that such partnerships are critical for sustainable development in Benue State.