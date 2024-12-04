Benue: 18 passengers escape death as boat capsize in Buruku River

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

About 18 passengers traveling in Benue Links bus, the Benue State transport company, reportedly escaped death after they were rescued unhurt on Wednesday when the boat ferrying their vehicle across River Buruku capsized.

Witnesses told newsmen that the incident occurred at the River Buruku crossing point, a transit route in Benue State, linking travelers heading towards the North-East or South of Nigeria.

The bus, which was fully loaded with passengers, was said to have boarded a local wooden boat, as usual, to cross over to Logo Local Government Area, (LGA) but midway into the journey, the boat began to sink and finally topple the bus into the river.

A witness, who didn’t want to be named, told newsmen on phone that the swift response of maritime workers, boat operators, and local fishermen saved the day as they worked together to rescue all the passengers alive.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benue State Command, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident.

Anene said, “Incident confirmed but no life lost and vehicle that sank has been removed out of water this morning (Wednesday).”