Drama As Gym Instructor Impregnates Four Women In Pursuit Of Flat Tummy

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Four married ladies are said to be impregnated by a body fitness specialist (gym instructor).

A circulated video sighted on social media platforms has raised eyebrows, as young man whose name and location was not disclosed is said to have impregnated four women who sought his help in achieving a flat tummy.

The news has sparked a wave of online reactions, with many people condemning the instructor’s actions as inappropriate and unethical.

Critics argue that his behavior crosses professional boundaries and takes advantage of vulnerable women seeking fitness advice.

On the other hand, some online commentators have praised the instructor for his high levels of sexual activity.

………

More details in our subsequent bulletin