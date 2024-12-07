8.4 C
Imo: Lawless Police Officers Arrested – Angry Nigerians Stop Illegal Arrest Of Suspects Inside Court Room

S/East

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.
From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Two Police officers have been arrested for invading customary court in Imo to arrest a suspect.

In a video sighted by our correspondent, the officers were stopped from angry Nigerians who considered their Operation illegal.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye, said

“The situation has been addressed and is now under control. The mobile officers involved have been arrested for allegedly entering Orogwe Customary Court premises to effect an arrest without due recourse to the court process.

They will face trial, and appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken against them. The Imo State Police Command remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring that orderliness is maintained at court premises for the effective administration of justice.

