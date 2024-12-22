Deaths Across The Country; National Disaster Says Ekwunife

By Okey Maduforo Awka

The Director General South East Governor’s Forum and former Senator of Anambra South Senatorial District Iyom Uche Ekwunife has described the mass deaths across the country during distribution of palliatives as a National Disaster stressing the need for safety during future outreaches.

Referring to recent incidents in Okija (Anambra State), Abuja, and Ibadan, the senator described the occurrences as a “national disaster” and emphasized the need for immediate and proactive measures to prevent future occurrences.

In her Special Assistant on Media and Publicly Mr Tony Ezike, Ekwunife lamented the devastating loss of lives, particularly during a time when Nigerians are expected to celebrate the Christmas season in joy and peace.

She emphasized the vital need for deploying effective crowd-control measures during events that involve distributing palliatives or charitable items.

In her words, “Proper planning is essential.” It is common knowledge that these gestures attract large crowds, as everyone wants to secure their share of the items being distributed. Unfortunately, this can lead to uncontrollable rushes and, as we’ve seen, disastrous outcomes.”

The senator pointed to the tragic stampede in Okija, which occurred during a charity event organized by the CEO of Obi Jackson Foundation, Ernest Obiejesi, as an example of the need for better preparedness.

Similar incidents in Abuja and Ibadan within the same period further highlight the urgency of addressing the issue nationwide.

Ekwunife extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the government of Anambra State, and Nigerians as a whole, describing the tragedies as collective losses.

“These incidents are painful reminders of the need to prioritize the safety and well-being of our people.

I urge event organizers and relevant authorities to collaborate in implementing effective crowd-management systems for such initiatives in the future.”

The senator also called for a national conversation on preventing similar disasters, urging both state and federal governments to provide the necessary resources and guidance to ensure the safety of citizens during mass gatherings.

She concluded by offering prayers for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased and comfort for their families in this difficult times.