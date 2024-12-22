Colourful Evening, As Anambra State Holds 2024 Festival of Carol and Nine Lessons

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a colourful Friday evening in Awka, the capital city of Anambra State, as the state held its 2024 Festival of Carol and Nine Lessons amidst a spectacular display of music, worship, and cultural elegance.

Organized by the State Ministry of Culture, Entertainment, and Tourism, the event, which drew a mammoth crowd from different parts of the state, also served as a platform to celebrate the joy and hope symbolized by the birth of Christ.

Aside from the reading of nine lessons from different Bible passages, the event also featured a plethora of melodious renditions from choristers drawn from different churches and parts of the state, including the Government House Chaplaincy Choir, Singspiration Chorale, Cathedral Choir of St. Faith Awka, Anambra State PFN Mass Choir, and St. Patrick’s (Cathedral) College Choir Awka, among others.

Spiced up by musical accompaniment from Gentle Voice Orchestra and praises by gospel artistes Geo-King and Stephanie-Kelly Uzor, the well-attended program also featured special scenic performances, including the dramatization of the birth of Christ, which left the audience in awe of the creative expressions.

The event, themed “Emmanuel: God With Us,” was also graced by top government functionaries, clergymen, and dignitaries who came to feed their eyes and souls, bask in the yuletide spirit, and reaffirm their faith in Christ, who remains the centerpiece of the season.

Speaking on the significance of the event, the State Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment, and Tourism, Mr. Don Onyenji, described it as a unifying occasion that brings Ndi Anambra together to celebrate the essence of Christmas.

According to him, the festival promotes spiritual rejuvenation, cultural preservation, and communal harmony. While emphasizing the spiritual and cultural dimensions of the program, he further explained that it also serves as an avenue to showcase the talents of local choristers and performers.

Commissioner Onyenji also lauded the Chief Host of the occasion, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, for his unwavering support in advancing culture and tourism in Anambra. He highlighted various transformative initiatives under the Soludo administration, including the revitalization of public spaces and the promotion of arts and tourism, which have greatly enriched the cultural landscape of Anambra State. He also noted the governor’s dedication to ensuring a memorable Christmas in the state and urged Ndi Anambra to reflect on the virtues of Christ’s birth while fostering unity and love during the festive season.

Some of the distinguished guests who graced the occasion include: the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Reverend Dr. Paulinus Ezeokafor; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu; the National Chairman of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, Barr. Sly Ezeokenwa; the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Ernest Ezeajughi; and the State Head of Service, Barr. Theodora Igwegbe.

Furthermore, the State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor; Commissioner for Environment, Engr. Felix Odimegwu; Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike; Special Adviser to Governor Soludo on Entertainment, Leisure, and Tourism, Hon. Bob-Manuel Udokwu; the MD, Anambra State Civic and Social Reformation Office, Sir Chuka Nnabuife; the Chaplain, Government House Chaplaincy, Rev. Fr. Dr. Raphael Onyekwelu, among others, were also present at the event.

In their separate remarks and expressions while speaking with newsmen at the event, some of the guests took their turns to commend the state government for organizing such an inspiring and uplifting event. They further described Christmas as a season of love, joy, and reflection on Christ’s teachings of selflessness and service to humanity.

While praising the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo in the state for its proactive and people-oriented policies, they also called on Ndi Anambra to embrace peace, unity, and goodwill during the festive season, even as they encouraged continuous support for initiatives aimed at fostering communal harmony and progress.

The melodious, entertaining, and soul-lifting renditions, alongside the special performances by the participants, formed the high points of the event, leaving a lasting impression on the audience and setting the perfect tone for a joyous Christmas celebration.