Army destroys 22 Lakurawa camps, recover arms in Sokoto, Kebbi

The special brigade of the Nigerian Army has neutralised scores of Lukurawa bandits and destroyed about 22 camps in Sokoto and Kebbi states.

The Theatre Commander of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Maj.- Gen. Oluyinka Soyele, disclosed this to the newsmen on Friday in Sokoto.

Speaking through the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 8 Division of Nigerian Army Sokoto, Brig. Gen. Ibikunle Ajose, Soyele said the special operation brigade was deployed by the Chief of Defense Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa for the exercise.

He noted that the successes were recorded through a fresh onslaughts lunched against Lakurawa bandits that led to the destruction of bandits camps.

Soyele said that the operation was to consolidate successes achieved in the ongoing operation under ” FOREST SANITY III CHASE LAKURAWAS OUT. ”

He charged the troops to ensure total destruction of the Lakurawas sects and enjoined them to abide by the rules of engagement and ensure the protection of lives and properties of law abiding citizens.

Soyele further highlighted that troops have been selected and trained for this mission, hence Nigerians are counting on their ability and professionalism to flush out the Lakurawas.

He added that the special operation was to ensure total elimination of the Lakurawas sects in Sokoto and Kebbi states.

He explained that the operation reached forests and enclaves at Rumji Dutse East of Sarma, Tsauna and Bauni, Malgatawa, Gargao, Tsauna and Magara forests in Kebbi state.

Other areas raided included; Kaideji, Nakuru, Sama, Sanyinna, Kadidda, Kolo and Dancha villages in Illela, Tangaza and Binji local government areas of Sokoto state.

The operation, he said led to the recovery of four rifles and 409 PKT 7.62mm NATO and 94 pieces of 7.62mm special rounds ammunition besides destruction of about 22 camps, neutralization of several members of the sect members.

He stressed that the deployment of the brigade would be an added impetus in frustrating the activities of the bandits and restoring normalcy to the affected communities and the Northwest states.

Soyele added that prior to the deployment of the Brigade, troops of 8 Division under Operation FANSAN YAMMA had begun precursor and shaping the areas.