Anambra Police Arrest Man over Death of His 7-Year-Old Son Whose Corpse Was Found Inside Soakaway Pit

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has announced the arrest of a 40-year-old man in connection with an ongoing investigation over the sudden death of his son.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Tochukwu Ikenga announced this in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday. He disclosed that the suspect, Mr. Alfred Bassey, who hails from Cross River State, was alleged to have forcibly the 7-year-old son from the mother, and had been living with him in an uncompleted building at Trans-Nkisi Layout Onitsha.

The Police Spokesman, however, said that, on 11th December 2024, the body of the child was found in a soakaway pit dug in the abandoned uncompleted building after his father left him there for an unknown destination.

Continuing, SP Ikenga said the suspected lifeless body of the child was recovered from the pit and taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a doctor, leading to the arrest of his father as a principal suspect, by the police operatives attached to the 3-3 Divisional Headquarters.

“The State Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, saddened by this development, admonished parents to prioritize the well-being of their children against any difference they may have had with their spouse, to avoid exposing them to emotional and psychological trauma and/or death.

“He further directed the immediate transfer of the Case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, for a more detailed investigation,” SP Ikenga concluded in the statement.

