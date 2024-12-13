CSOs Call For Commitment In Sustaining Fight Against GBV 

From Nnenna Mba- Abakaliki

Civil Society Organizations have called for strong commitment from stakeholders, public and private individuals to help sustain the fight against Gender Based Violence in Ebonyi state.

The groups made the call at a -1 day symposium organised by USAID Nigeria State Accountability, Trasparency and Effectiveness (State2State),in commemoration of 16 Days of Activism against GBV 2024, in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

The theme for 2024 was tagged, “Towards Beijing +30: Unite To End Violence Against Women And Girls.”

Gender Based Violence is any harmful act that is perpetrated against a person’s will, and that is based on one’s gender; Example- child marriage, female genital mutilation, digital violence, intimate partner violence, and rape.

On the objectives of 16 days of activism campaign, the Gender Equality and Social Inclusion, GESI Specialist, for State2State, Ejiro Okotie stated “to raise awareness, spark advocacy for change, and eliminate GBV.”

Sharing his experience, Coordinator Youth Hub Africa, Austine Onwe, disclosed that some persons still have different view/perception about GBV issue. He noted that some maybe campaigning against it, while being a perpetrator and nobody knows, or someone admits doing the job because he was told to do it, or so as to get paid. He however condemned such perception while urging individuals to show commitment towards ending GBV in the state.

Onwe emphasized the need for Community Based Initiative, where everyone including women, girls, children and persons with disability are involved in decision making.

Speaking on the way forward, the state Coordinator GBV Task Force, Barr. Faithvin Nwanchor, and Executive Director, Initiative for Gender Inclusion and Transformation Advocate, IGITA, Lorrieth Nwafor called for advocacy to relevant stakeholders, increase investment in GBV prevention and response program, implementation of VAPP Laws in the state.

Adding her voice, Rev. Mrs Flora encouraged participants to educate/create awareness this festive period, to various groups in their communities about GBV.