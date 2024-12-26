Anambra Police Recover Vehicle Of Kidnaped Lawmaker, Victim Yet To Be Found

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The Anambra state Police Command has recovered the vehicle belonging to the Kidnaped Lawmaker representing Onitsha North 2 State Constituency.

But the Command is yet to find out where the lawmaker is being kept hostage by his abductors who had kidnaped him oh the 24th day of December on his way home at Ugwunagbampa in Onitsha Inland town.

According to the release by the Police Public Relations Officer SP Tochikwu Ikenga it stated thus;

“Following an intense ongoing operation, Police Operatives attached to the Inland Town Divison have recovered the vehicle of Mr Justice Azuka, Honourable State House of Assembly member representing Onitsha North Constituency, who was kidnapped on 24/12/2024 by 9:20pm, while returning home at Ugwunapampa road, Onitsha by yet unidentified persons”

“The separate rescue team sighted the abandoned vehicle at Upper Iweka Road”

*Meanwhile the Commissioner of Police has charged the deployed rescue team to intensify efforts for the possible rescue of the Honourable member”

“Further development shall be communicated, please” he said.