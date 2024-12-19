8.4 C
New York
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Search
Subscribe

NDLEA busts 6-hectare hemp farmland in Ogun

Crime
NDLEA busts 6-hectare hemp farmland in Ogun
NDLEA busts 6-hectare hemp farmland in Ogun

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ogun Command, has successfully destroyed a six-hectare hemp farmland in Alaka village, Ogun.

The agency’s state commandant, Mr Tijani Rabe, revealed the tactical operation at a news conference organised in Abeokuta on Thursday while presenting the agency’s 2024 scorecard.

Rabe said four persons were arrested and being investigated in connection with the hemp farming.

He said the command also recorded other significant success stories in its efforts to curb the hard drug trade.

According to him, the command arrested 675 drug offenders with 9.7 tons and 537.81 litres of liquid-base illicit drugs.

He said the command’s special operation, “Operation Closed Gates”, arrested a person with a seizure of 100 bags of hemp, weighing 1.3 tons, in November.

READ ALSO  Police arrest Benue Lecturer over kidnap of ASUU Chairman's wife

“Operation Closed Gates was launched as part of our Yuletide initiative and has been a resounding success.

“It targeted drug merchants and syndicates, sealing all entry roads into the state,” he said.

He said the command intensified sensitisation and advocacy initiatives by conducting lectures and programmes in schools, communities, and workplaces to educate the public about the dangers of drug abuse.

“In the year under review, the command conducted 128 sensitisation programmes in institutions.

“Through this sensitisation programmes, about 27,648 people were impacted,” he said.

Rabe further said the agency secured 221 convictions and sentences to various terms of imprisonment against drug offenders.

READ ALSO  Anambra Police Arrest Man over Death of His 7-Year-Old Son Whose Corpse Was Found Inside Soakaway Pit

“Many cases are also at various stages of prosecution,” he said.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Anambra Awards Over N 9 Billion Contracts For Fed Roads Construction, Rehabilitation, Provision Of School Facilities
Next article
Court fixes Feb. 11 to hear defense counsel’s preliminary objection in IGP’s defamation of character charge

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Anambra Police Arrest Man over Death of His 7-Year-Old Son Whose Corpse Was Found Inside Soakaway Pit

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.