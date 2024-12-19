NDLEA busts 6-hectare hemp farmland in Ogun

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ogun Command, has successfully destroyed a six-hectare hemp farmland in Alaka village, Ogun.

The agency’s state commandant, Mr Tijani Rabe, revealed the tactical operation at a news conference organised in Abeokuta on Thursday while presenting the agency’s 2024 scorecard.

Rabe said four persons were arrested and being investigated in connection with the hemp farming.

He said the command also recorded other significant success stories in its efforts to curb the hard drug trade.

According to him, the command arrested 675 drug offenders with 9.7 tons and 537.81 litres of liquid-base illicit drugs.

He said the command’s special operation, “Operation Closed Gates”, arrested a person with a seizure of 100 bags of hemp, weighing 1.3 tons, in November.

“Operation Closed Gates was launched as part of our Yuletide initiative and has been a resounding success.

“It targeted drug merchants and syndicates, sealing all entry roads into the state,” he said.

He said the command intensified sensitisation and advocacy initiatives by conducting lectures and programmes in schools, communities, and workplaces to educate the public about the dangers of drug abuse.

“In the year under review, the command conducted 128 sensitisation programmes in institutions.

“Through this sensitisation programmes, about 27,648 people were impacted,” he said.

Rabe further said the agency secured 221 convictions and sentences to various terms of imprisonment against drug offenders.

“Many cases are also at various stages of prosecution,” he said.