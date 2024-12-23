UK Returnee Begs Police To Arrest, Prosecute Cousins, Thugs

An indigene of Ohi-Egbelu Agbala Community in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, Ignatius Chikodi Okere has appealed to the police to arrest and prosecute the thugs hired by his cousins to demolish the fence to his house and threaten his life.

Ignatius who recently returned from the United Kingdom said the arrest and trial of the thugs will forestall harm coming to him.

Thugs purportedly hired by three of his cousins reportedly pulled down a fence belonging to, Ignatius.

It was gathered that the three cousins Caroline Chinyere Okere, Vivian Ijeoma Okere and Chidinma Okere hired the thugs to pull down the fence twice against the directive.

Newsmen learnt that Chikodi Okere upon returning from the United Kingdom early this year decided to ward off frequent friction between him and his cousins by building a fence to separate their houses.

Sources said so sooner he erected the fence than the three ladies hired the thugs to pull it down. The thugs also threatened to kill him if he did not behave himself.

Ignatius reported the matter to the Tiger Base Station of the Imo State Police Command but as the police were looking into the matter, the ladies dashed to the Zone 9 Police Command at Umuahia to petition against the Tiger Base over alleged harassment.

This complaint led to the transfer of the case to Zone 9.

According to sources, the Zone 9 directed the ladies to rebuild the fence, a directive they flouted leading to Ignatius rebuilding the fence at the expiration of the period given to the ladies to rebuild it.

Again, the thugs acting at the behest of the ladies demolished the fence on December 17, 2024.

Ignatius is therefore appealing to the police to arrest and prosecute the three ladies and the thugs who acted at their behest.

He said this is necessary to forestall any harm coming to him.