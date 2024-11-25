Two Killed, Others Injured At Christ The King Procession In Abia State

Two women have died and several others have been injured following a stampede at Christ the King Catholic Church (CKC) in Aba on Sunday, November 25th, after the procession of Christ the King.

Reports indicate that the women fell to their deaths after security personnel blocked the entrance to the venue, where a large crowd had gathered for the event.

Report says, when the women were taken to Mendel Hospital in Aba, but unfortunately, it was too late for them.

…

Moredetails in subsequent bulletin