Reactions, Expectations, As Soludo Presents Anambra’s 2025 Appropriation Bill Today

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, is set to present the proposed 2025 budget for the State today, November 19, 2024.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Tuesday by Mr. Christian Aburime, the Press Secretary to the Governor.

According to him, the budget presentation, scheduled for 11:00 am, will take place at the State House of Assembly in Awka.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that the budget presentation is expected to provide insights into the Soludo’s government’s fiscal plans and priorities for the upcoming year, aimed at sustaining developmental strides across various sectors in Anambra in the year 2025, which is also the governorship election year in the state.

The Press Secretary, in his statement, also revealed that the presentation will be broadcast live on multiple platforms to ensure public access and engagement. He further urged the residents to tune in to Arise TV on DSTV Channel 416 and ABSTV on Startimes Channel 131 to watch the event live. He additionally noted that live streaming will be available on Facebook via the handles @Charles Chukwuma Soludo, @Anambra State New Media, and @Soludo TV. This live broadcast, it was gathered, is in line with Governor Soludo’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

In their separate reactions, many have argued that this proposed presentation marks another step in Governor Soludo’s effort to deepen inclusive governance and foster citizen participation in the state’s development journey, while some others said the proposed budget is anticipated to align with the Solution Government’s vision of furthering his transformation of Anambra into a prosperous and livable smart state through his infrastructural and multi-sectoral development across the state.

On the other hand, many have also argued that the Governor’s vision of changing Anambra from being a departure land to a destination hub, as he promised during the presentation of 2024 budget was neither fulfilled nor achieved, given the “worsening” insecurity in different parts of the state.

This reporter recalls that Governor Soludo had, during the presentation of N410 billion 2024 Appropriation Bill to the state House of Assembly on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, said: “We are determined to change Anambra’s narrative from its current status as a ‘departure lounge’ to a ‘destination of choice’ preferred destination to live, work, invest, learn and relax and enjoy!”

However, pointing to the recurring killings and bloodshed going on in different parts of the state, including those of yesterday (November 18) at Ukpo and Abatete, Nibo, Ifite, and other places; critics have argued that this promise by the Governor was never fulfilled, even as the year is about to wind up.

Given the above, all eyes are now on the Governor and the State House of Assembly today as Ndị Anambra eagerly await the governor’s unveiling of the financial blueprint for 2025, the Governor’s review of the expiring 2024 budget, and his priorities for the forthcoming year.