Maintain Peace/Love, fight vandalization of Individual/govt properties – Scrap dealer Chairman

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

The Chairman, Scrap dealers Association, Abakaliki, Chief Nwigwe Eric Ejike, has charged the new executives to maintain peace, love in the association, and fight against vandalization of individual/government properties in Ebonyi state.

Chief Nwigwe gave the charge at the inauguration of Afikpo/Edda local government new executives, scrap dealers association, Ebonyi state.

He said, “I feel very happy for a day like this, having my association to be inaugurated in Afikpo land.

“I charge you the new excos to try and maintain the already established relationship with the dignitaries and security officials.

“We have countless cases of reported vandalization, both police, internal security and civil defense.

Nwigwe stressed that anyone caught operating as a scrap dealer without the union’s recognized ID card and jacket should be arrested, adding that it is the only means of justifying the union are not supporters of vandalization in the state.

“Charge your taskforce, be on the street. Those people who are tarnishing the image of this association, get them arrested and hand them over to the appropriate quarters.

In an interview, the state coordinator, scrap dealers association, and former chairman, Abakaliki scrap dealers association, Mr Azi John, stated that he laid the foundation of the Union till it grew to it’s present level before handing over to his successor, Chief Nwigwe. He urged the new excos to be diligent in their duty.

Former Coordinator, Afikpo/Edda local government scrap dealers association, Jeremiah Emeka Ikpozu who appreciated God for all he was able to achieve during his tenure, stated that the business has taken a better shape, as they have gotten better recognition from people as business men. He equally appreciated the union for the honour conferred on him, and pledge to support the new executives.

Also, a cabinet member, Essa traditional council, Afikpo, Ebonyi state, while commending the union for the inauguration urged them to keep to their promise, fight against vandals who hide under the name of the association to carry out criminal activities in the state.